Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:24 PM

1422 SE 12th TER

1422 Southeast 12th Terrace · (239) 673-9294
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1422 Southeast 12th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL 33990
Hancock

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,007

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rental permitted. If you are looking for a vacation home with a solar heated pool that is right in the center of SE Cape Coral, extremely close (5 to 10 minutes by car) to a large variety of restaurants, bars, an impressive diversity of shopping opportunities, but nevertheless in a quiet and lovey neighborhood, Villa Delieta is just the right place. It is located on a Gulf access canal and offers a relaxed and cozy atmosphere on 1,800 SF living area. The lanai & sundeck are facing South and offer ideal conditions to work on their desired, tropical tan & admire the colorful Florida sunsets. Well maintained ornamental shrubs are creating privacy for the pool/lanai area. The home entrance leads into the den with its comfortable recliner chairs, flat screen TV & desk. Right next to the extra wide kitchen window to the lanai you will find under the canopy roof an outdoor dinning table for 6 & a gas grill. Two sun loungers & of course, the solar heated pool will help you to de-stress. You can spend quiet hours at the sun deck down at the canal & work on a incredible Florida tan or if you like go fishing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1422 SE 12th TER have any available units?
1422 SE 12th TER has a unit available for $4,007 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
Is 1422 SE 12th TER currently offering any rent specials?
1422 SE 12th TER isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1422 SE 12th TER pet-friendly?
No, 1422 SE 12th TER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 1422 SE 12th TER offer parking?
No, 1422 SE 12th TER does not offer parking.
Does 1422 SE 12th TER have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1422 SE 12th TER does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1422 SE 12th TER have a pool?
Yes, 1422 SE 12th TER has a pool.
Does 1422 SE 12th TER have accessible units?
No, 1422 SE 12th TER does not have accessible units.
Does 1422 SE 12th TER have units with dishwashers?
No, 1422 SE 12th TER does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1422 SE 12th TER have units with air conditioning?
No, 1422 SE 12th TER does not have units with air conditioning.
