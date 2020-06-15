1422 SE 12th TER

Amenities

This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rental permitted. If you are looking for a vacation home with a solar heated pool that is right in the center of SE Cape Coral, extremely close (5 to 10 minutes by car) to a large variety of restaurants, bars, an impressive diversity of shopping opportunities, but nevertheless in a quiet and lovey neighborhood, Villa Delieta is just the right place. It is located on a Gulf access canal and offers a relaxed and cozy atmosphere on 1,800 SF living area. The lanai & sundeck are facing South and offer ideal conditions to work on their desired, tropical tan & admire the colorful Florida sunsets. Well maintained ornamental shrubs are creating privacy for the pool/lanai area. The home entrance leads into the den with its comfortable recliner chairs, flat screen TV & desk. Right next to the extra wide kitchen window to the lanai you will find under the canopy roof an outdoor dinning table for 6 & a gas grill. Two sun loungers & of course, the solar heated pool will help you to de-stress. You can spend quiet hours at the sun deck down at the canal & work on a incredible Florida tan or if you like go fishing.