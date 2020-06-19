All apartments in Cape Coral
Last updated April 24 2020 at 7:28 PM

1248 SE 7th St #110

1248 SE 7th St · (239) 945-2505
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1248 SE 7th St, Cape Coral, FL 33990
Hancock

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Just Listed, POOL. WATERFRONT, Nicely Updated, NEW MOdern Grey Painted throughout, nice new wood-look flooring, bedrooms have new carpeting, HUGE kitchen with lots of cabinets, Large Dining Room, Large Living Room, Lg Laundry Room, Huge Master bedroom walk-in closet, Awesome screened lanai, overlooking water, Both bedrooms open up to the lanai, and private entrance from living area, great end unit, covered assigned parking space, and many visitor spaces for 2nd vehicle. Fish, canoe, kayak, boat, from the community dock. Wonderful gated pool overlooking LG basin. All just completed and ready to become your new home. Set Monthly Water Bill ONLY $50.00 Mo. Sorry, no pets. CONTACT 1ST CHOICE PROPERTY MANAGEMENT TODAY FOR SHOWING APPT. 239.945.2505 OR TEXT CINDY GENTRY AGENT/PROPERTY MANAGER: 239.470.7368.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1248 SE 7th St #110 have any available units?
1248 SE 7th St #110 has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 1248 SE 7th St #110 have?
Some of 1248 SE 7th St #110's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1248 SE 7th St #110 currently offering any rent specials?
1248 SE 7th St #110 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1248 SE 7th St #110 pet-friendly?
No, 1248 SE 7th St #110 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 1248 SE 7th St #110 offer parking?
Yes, 1248 SE 7th St #110 does offer parking.
Does 1248 SE 7th St #110 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1248 SE 7th St #110 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1248 SE 7th St #110 have a pool?
Yes, 1248 SE 7th St #110 has a pool.
Does 1248 SE 7th St #110 have accessible units?
No, 1248 SE 7th St #110 does not have accessible units.
Does 1248 SE 7th St #110 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1248 SE 7th St #110 has units with dishwashers.
