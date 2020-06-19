1248 SE 7th St #110

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking pool

Just Listed, POOL. WATERFRONT, Nicely Updated, NEW MOdern Grey Painted throughout, nice new wood-look flooring, bedrooms have new carpeting, HUGE kitchen with lots of cabinets, Large Dining Room, Large Living Room, Lg Laundry Room, Huge Master bedroom walk-in closet, Awesome screened lanai, overlooking water, Both bedrooms open up to the lanai, and private entrance from living area, great end unit, covered assigned parking space, and many visitor spaces for 2nd vehicle. Fish, canoe, kayak, boat, from the community dock. Wonderful gated pool overlooking LG basin. All just completed and ready to become your new home. Set Monthly Water Bill ONLY $50.00 Mo. Sorry, no pets. CONTACT 1ST CHOICE PROPERTY MANAGEMENT TODAY FOR SHOWING APPT. 239.945.2505 OR TEXT CINDY GENTRY AGENT/PROPERTY MANAGER: 239.470.7368.

