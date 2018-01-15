All apartments in Cape Coral
Last updated April 21 2020 at 11:59 PM

1232 El Dorado PKY E

1232 El Dorado Parkway East · (239) 673-9294
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1232 El Dorado Parkway East, Cape Coral, FL 33904
Caloosahatchee

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,371

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

This is a VACATION RENTAL ONLY. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted.This beautifully remodeled home,Located just near the Caloosahatchee River in the popular Southeast area of Cape Coral, it makes for a quick ride to Sanibel Island, Captiva and Fort Myers Beach.Through the front door you are greeted by a cozy, open floor plan which includes a fireplace.The fully-updated kitchen comes equipped with Stainless steel appliances and an oversized island and there is formal dining room.The master bedroom has a poolside view.The en-suite bathroom offers a relaxing soaking tub and separate walk-in shower and Jack-and-Jill sinks.The first guest bedroom is cozy and quiet with a queen-sized bed. The second bedroom is perfect for the kids, featuring a bunk bed with a full size mattress on the bottom bunk full-sized bed on the top.Both guest bedrooms share the second bathroom, which offers a tub/shower combo and single-sink vanity.The lanai is accessed by sliders from the master bedroom or main living area, and will no doubt be where you spend most of your time. Book your viewing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1232 El Dorado PKY E have any available units?
1232 El Dorado PKY E has a unit available for $4,371 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 1232 El Dorado PKY E have?
Some of 1232 El Dorado PKY E's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1232 El Dorado PKY E currently offering any rent specials?
1232 El Dorado PKY E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1232 El Dorado PKY E pet-friendly?
No, 1232 El Dorado PKY E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 1232 El Dorado PKY E offer parking?
Yes, 1232 El Dorado PKY E does offer parking.
Does 1232 El Dorado PKY E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1232 El Dorado PKY E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1232 El Dorado PKY E have a pool?
Yes, 1232 El Dorado PKY E has a pool.
Does 1232 El Dorado PKY E have accessible units?
No, 1232 El Dorado PKY E does not have accessible units.
Does 1232 El Dorado PKY E have units with dishwashers?
No, 1232 El Dorado PKY E does not have units with dishwashers.
