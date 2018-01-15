1232 El Dorado PKY E

Amenities

This is a VACATION RENTAL ONLY. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted.This beautifully remodeled home,Located just near the Caloosahatchee River in the popular Southeast area of Cape Coral, it makes for a quick ride to Sanibel Island, Captiva and Fort Myers Beach.Through the front door you are greeted by a cozy, open floor plan which includes a fireplace.The fully-updated kitchen comes equipped with Stainless steel appliances and an oversized island and there is formal dining room.The master bedroom has a poolside view.The en-suite bathroom offers a relaxing soaking tub and separate walk-in shower and Jack-and-Jill sinks.The first guest bedroom is cozy and quiet with a queen-sized bed. The second bedroom is perfect for the kids, featuring a bunk bed with a full size mattress on the bottom bunk full-sized bed on the top.Both guest bedrooms share the second bathroom, which offers a tub/shower combo and single-sink vanity.The lanai is accessed by sliders from the master bedroom or main living area, and will no doubt be where you spend most of your time. Book your viewing today!