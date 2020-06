Amenities

THIS IS A 55+ COMMUNITY! 46 Dockside in Downtown Cape Coral is the place you will call HOME! This TWO BEDROOM & DEN is in fantastic condition. SECOND FLOOR CONDO is complete with a carport for your vehicle. Due to limited parking - only one car permitted with this rental (unless you park up the street on the street). Laminate wood flooring throughout except for the two bedrooms (light gray). Enter into a den/dining room/office. Down the hall - kitchen is on the right & is complete with Corian Countertops & stainless steel appliances. Guest bedroom w/ full bath to the left along w/Pantry. Living Room can be one large room or divided into separate living room & dining room area. Master bedroom is off to the left w/full bathroom & walk in closet. Both the master bedroom & living room have tinted sliders which pocket 100% to the carpeted lanai overlooking the Malaga Canal. Condo is complete w/an inviting pool. This condo has a spiral staircase which leads to the pool & canal. Not all condos have a rear security door as this condo does. Water is included in the rent. New washer/dryer. Located two blocks from the Downtown Cape Entertainment District. You can walk everywhere!