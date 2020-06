Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage hot tub

GREAT LOCATION ** YARD IS FENCED * New Tile Floors are being installed in the bedrooms ** HOT TUB ON SCREENED LANAI ** Pets W/Approval & FEE ** 1st & Security for Move In ** Ready JULY 1ST 2020 **

A & J REALTY GROUP ASK FOR LISA

GREAT LOCATION ** YARD IS FENCED * New Tile Floors are being installed in the bedrooms ** HOT TUB ON SCREENED LANAI ** Pets W/Approval & FEE ** 1st & Security for Move In ** Ready JULY 1ST 2020 **

A & J REALTY GROUP ASK FOR LISA



BEDROOMS

3 Bed



BATHROOMS

2 Bath



SIZE

1405 sqft.



Unit features

Cable ready

Microwave

Air conditioning

Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Walk-in closets

Balcony, deck, patio

Garage parking

Fenced yard

Laundry room / hookups

Oven / range

Heat - electric