Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:25 PM

1120 SW 15th PL

1120 Southwest 15th Place · (239) 464-2528
Location

1120 Southwest 15th Place, Cape Coral, FL 33991
Trafalgar

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is your home away from home, cozy three bedrooms, two full bathrooms with private driveway and automatic garage to accommodate your stay during the cold weather up north! Comfort and convenience is the name of the game with this cozy 1210 Sq — Ft. of living space, private washer, dryer, and full kitchen with all new appliances, granite counter-tops and all the kitchen essentials you need. The rooms can comfortably accommodate your 6 guests with the master having a queen bed, two twin beds in the second bedroom and third bedroom with a full-size bed. You can start the day with a nice cup of coffee in the backyard or relax with a glass of wine in hand enjoying the sunset in the evening. Spend the day soaking up the sun on the neighboring beaches of SWFL. You will be within a 20-minute driving distance to Fort Myers Beach, Sanibel & Captiva, Lovers Key, Barefoot Beach just to mention a few! For a more extended day trip, you can take a drive to Naples and Marco Island, or you can venture to Sarasota and visit Siesta Key, Lido Beach, and all the wonders of nature in between. Your second home awaits you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1120 SW 15th PL have any available units?
1120 SW 15th PL has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 1120 SW 15th PL have?
Some of 1120 SW 15th PL's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1120 SW 15th PL currently offering any rent specials?
1120 SW 15th PL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1120 SW 15th PL pet-friendly?
No, 1120 SW 15th PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 1120 SW 15th PL offer parking?
Yes, 1120 SW 15th PL does offer parking.
Does 1120 SW 15th PL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1120 SW 15th PL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1120 SW 15th PL have a pool?
No, 1120 SW 15th PL does not have a pool.
Does 1120 SW 15th PL have accessible units?
No, 1120 SW 15th PL does not have accessible units.
Does 1120 SW 15th PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 1120 SW 15th PL does not have units with dishwashers.
