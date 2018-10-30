1120 SW 15th PL

Amenities

This is your home away from home, cozy three bedrooms, two full bathrooms with private driveway and automatic garage to accommodate your stay during the cold weather up north! Comfort and convenience is the name of the game with this cozy 1210 Sq — Ft. of living space, private washer, dryer, and full kitchen with all new appliances, granite counter-tops and all the kitchen essentials you need. The rooms can comfortably accommodate your 6 guests with the master having a queen bed, two twin beds in the second bedroom and third bedroom with a full-size bed. You can start the day with a nice cup of coffee in the backyard or relax with a glass of wine in hand enjoying the sunset in the evening. Spend the day soaking up the sun on the neighboring beaches of SWFL. You will be within a 20-minute driving distance to Fort Myers Beach, Sanibel & Captiva, Lovers Key, Barefoot Beach just to mention a few! For a more extended day trip, you can take a drive to Naples and Marco Island, or you can venture to Sarasota and visit Siesta Key, Lido Beach, and all the wonders of nature in between. Your second home awaits you!