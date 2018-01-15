1120 SE 33 TER

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Ofelia II - SHORT TERM RENTAL - 2021 SEASON Available!! JUNE 2020 OFF SEASON AVAILABLE - Beautiful and Newley renovated 4 Bed 2.5 Baths pool 2 Story home, Floridian Style, 2 Porches, Great Room, Kitchen has all new appliances along with every kitchen accessory you would need, two dining rooms furnished with brand new gorgeous tables and matching chairs, New Sofa and Living area furniture, Master bedroom is located downstairs - brand new bedroom set, TV in the master bedroom, 3 bedrooms upstairs with brand new furniture, guest bath upstairs, Pool Lanai is paved and furnished with new Lanai furnishings - this home is a must see. Perfect for a family get away!