All apartments in Cape Coral
Find more places like 1120 SE 33 TER.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cape Coral, FL
/
1120 SE 33 TER
Last updated May 15 2020 at 11:26 PM

1120 SE 33 TER

1120 Southeast 33rd Terrace · (239) 810-9212
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cape Coral
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1120 Southeast 33rd Terrace, Cape Coral, FL 33904
Caloosahatchee

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Ofelia II - SHORT TERM RENTAL - 2021 SEASON Available!! JUNE 2020 OFF SEASON AVAILABLE - Beautiful and Newley renovated 4 Bed 2.5 Baths pool 2 Story home, Floridian Style, 2 Porches, Great Room, Kitchen has all new appliances along with every kitchen accessory you would need, two dining rooms furnished with brand new gorgeous tables and matching chairs, New Sofa and Living area furniture, Master bedroom is located downstairs - brand new bedroom set, TV in the master bedroom, 3 bedrooms upstairs with brand new furniture, guest bath upstairs, Pool Lanai is paved and furnished with new Lanai furnishings - this home is a must see. Perfect for a family get away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1120 SE 33 TER have any available units?
1120 SE 33 TER has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 1120 SE 33 TER have?
Some of 1120 SE 33 TER's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1120 SE 33 TER currently offering any rent specials?
1120 SE 33 TER isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1120 SE 33 TER pet-friendly?
No, 1120 SE 33 TER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 1120 SE 33 TER offer parking?
Yes, 1120 SE 33 TER does offer parking.
Does 1120 SE 33 TER have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1120 SE 33 TER does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1120 SE 33 TER have a pool?
Yes, 1120 SE 33 TER has a pool.
Does 1120 SE 33 TER have accessible units?
No, 1120 SE 33 TER does not have accessible units.
Does 1120 SE 33 TER have units with dishwashers?
No, 1120 SE 33 TER does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1120 SE 33 TER?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Coralina Apartments
3305 Grant Cove Cir
Cape Coral, FL 33909
Midtown Cape Coral
2310 Southwest 17th Place
Cape Coral, FL 33991
Uptown at Liberty Park
2505 Liberty Park Dr
Cape Coral, FL 33909

Similar Pages

Cape Coral 1 BedroomsCape Coral 2 Bedrooms
Cape Coral Apartments with GymCape Coral Apartments with Parking
Cape Coral Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLSarasota, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FL
Iona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FL
Gateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLSouthgate, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLRidge Wood Heights, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hancock
Trafalgar

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Hodges UniversityFlorida Gulf Coast University
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity