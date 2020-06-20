1115 SW Pine LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Beautifully updated 2/2 corner unit condo with 1.5 detached car garage directly on the Palmetto Pines Golf Course! Your new condo has a completely new kitchen, with upgraded granite counter tops, solid wood cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. The wood-look tile flooring covers the main living areas, with new carpets in the bedrooms. This unit has all new electrical fixtures and is freshly painted throughout. The master suite is spacious and has an updated bathroom with granite counter tops and new vanity. Your guest bedroom is split from the master and the guest bath is updated too. Inside laundry and a bonus room for extra storage or even a small office. Enjoy overlooking the beautifully landscaped lawn and golf course from your sitting room off the living room. Screened front lanai to enjoy the cool breezes. Just a short stroll to the community clubhouse and heated pool. This 55+ community is quiet and well maintained. There is also a 1.5 car garage with room for all of your extra things. No memberships required - a great value to be directly on one of the nicest golf courses in the area!