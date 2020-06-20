All apartments in Cape Coral
Find more places like 1115 SW Pine LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cape Coral, FL
/
1115 SW Pine LN
Last updated May 18 2020 at 11:53 PM

1115 SW Pine LN

1115 Pine Lane · (239) 989-0111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cape Coral
See all
Trafalgar
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1115 Pine Lane, Cape Coral, FL 33991
Trafalgar

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Beautifully updated 2/2 corner unit condo with 1.5 detached car garage directly on the Palmetto Pines Golf Course! Your new condo has a completely new kitchen, with upgraded granite counter tops, solid wood cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. The wood-look tile flooring covers the main living areas, with new carpets in the bedrooms. This unit has all new electrical fixtures and is freshly painted throughout. The master suite is spacious and has an updated bathroom with granite counter tops and new vanity. Your guest bedroom is split from the master and the guest bath is updated too. Inside laundry and a bonus room for extra storage or even a small office. Enjoy overlooking the beautifully landscaped lawn and golf course from your sitting room off the living room. Screened front lanai to enjoy the cool breezes. Just a short stroll to the community clubhouse and heated pool. This 55+ community is quiet and well maintained. There is also a 1.5 car garage with room for all of your extra things. No memberships required - a great value to be directly on one of the nicest golf courses in the area!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1115 SW Pine LN have any available units?
1115 SW Pine LN has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 1115 SW Pine LN have?
Some of 1115 SW Pine LN's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1115 SW Pine LN currently offering any rent specials?
1115 SW Pine LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1115 SW Pine LN pet-friendly?
No, 1115 SW Pine LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 1115 SW Pine LN offer parking?
Yes, 1115 SW Pine LN does offer parking.
Does 1115 SW Pine LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1115 SW Pine LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1115 SW Pine LN have a pool?
Yes, 1115 SW Pine LN has a pool.
Does 1115 SW Pine LN have accessible units?
No, 1115 SW Pine LN does not have accessible units.
Does 1115 SW Pine LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 1115 SW Pine LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1115 SW Pine LN?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Coralina Apartments
3305 Grant Cove Cir
Cape Coral, FL 33909
Midtown Cape Coral
2310 Southwest 17th Place
Cape Coral, FL 33991
Uptown at Liberty Park
2505 Liberty Park Dr
Cape Coral, FL 33909

Similar Pages

Cape Coral 1 BedroomsCape Coral 2 Bedrooms
Cape Coral Apartments with GymCape Coral Apartments with Parking
Cape Coral Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLSarasota, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FL
Iona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FL
Gateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLSouthgate, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLRidge Wood Heights, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hancock
Trafalgar

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Hodges UniversityFlorida Gulf Coast University
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity