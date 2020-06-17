1113 SE 29th TER

Amenities

parking pool clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool

Beautiful Vacation Home "Dos Tortugas"

Two King Beds, & Twin Bunk over Full size bed

Fabulous Kitchen - Fully equip with everything that a chef would need. Featuring reset lighting around cabinets - that change colors!

European style Espresso maker, Keurig coffee maker, Blender, for evening adult beverages or morning smoothies.

It has everything for a baby guest, Pack & Play, Table High Chair, Bibs, dishes, silverware, glasses.

Equipped with Beach toys, fishing polls, floaties for children, lounge chairs, & coolers for the beach.

Screened lanai with table top fireplace comfortable seating.

Boat dock, boat lift, on canal.

Daily rates $199 Peak Season

Daily rates $125 non peak season