Cape Coral, FL
1113 SE 29th TER
Last updated May 5 2020 at 1:20 AM

1113 SE 29th TER

1113 Southeast 29th Terrace · (239) 470-3987
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1113 Southeast 29th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL 33904
Caloosahatchee

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,169

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
Beautiful Vacation Home "Dos Tortugas"
Two King Beds, & Twin Bunk over Full size bed
Fabulous Kitchen - Fully equip with everything that a chef would need. Featuring reset lighting around cabinets - that change colors!
European style Espresso maker, Keurig coffee maker, Blender, for evening adult beverages or morning smoothies.
It has everything for a baby guest, Pack & Play, Table High Chair, Bibs, dishes, silverware, glasses.
Equipped with Beach toys, fishing polls, floaties for children, lounge chairs, & coolers for the beach.
Screened lanai with table top fireplace comfortable seating.
Boat dock, boat lift, on canal.
Daily rates $199 Peak Season
Daily rates $125 non peak season

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1113 SE 29th TER have any available units?
1113 SE 29th TER has a unit available for $6,169 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 1113 SE 29th TER have?
Some of 1113 SE 29th TER's amenities include parking, pool, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1113 SE 29th TER currently offering any rent specials?
1113 SE 29th TER isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1113 SE 29th TER pet-friendly?
No, 1113 SE 29th TER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 1113 SE 29th TER offer parking?
Yes, 1113 SE 29th TER does offer parking.
Does 1113 SE 29th TER have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1113 SE 29th TER does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1113 SE 29th TER have a pool?
Yes, 1113 SE 29th TER has a pool.
Does 1113 SE 29th TER have accessible units?
No, 1113 SE 29th TER does not have accessible units.
Does 1113 SE 29th TER have units with dishwashers?
No, 1113 SE 29th TER does not have units with dishwashers.
