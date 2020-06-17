All apartments in Cape Coral
Home
/
Cape Coral, FL
/
1107 SW 41st TER
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:23 PM

1107 SW 41st TER

1107 Southwest 41st Terrace · (239) 340-0520
Location

1107 Southwest 41st Terrace, Cape Coral, FL 33914
Pelican

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
Don't wait too long on this seasonal/vacation rental! Beautifully remodeled inside and out! Outside, which is why we are here...you will find a newly installed heated swimming pool with integrated waterfall spa! Relax and soak away your stressful day at the beach and golf courses. Sip an ice cold tea poolside as you read your favorite book. Just relax.... Inside you will find a tropical poolside den, an updated kitchen with upscale appliances and granite counter tops. Your master suite features a king size bed, walk in shower and walk in closet. Washer and dryer are both provided. Back yard is completely fenced and secure. January, February and March only book from the first day of the month to the last day of the month. $125 monthly cap on electric, owner pays the first $125 and guests pay any overage. Dog friendly on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1107 SW 41st TER have any available units?
1107 SW 41st TER has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 1107 SW 41st TER have?
Some of 1107 SW 41st TER's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1107 SW 41st TER currently offering any rent specials?
1107 SW 41st TER isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1107 SW 41st TER pet-friendly?
Yes, 1107 SW 41st TER is pet friendly.
Does 1107 SW 41st TER offer parking?
No, 1107 SW 41st TER does not offer parking.
Does 1107 SW 41st TER have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1107 SW 41st TER offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1107 SW 41st TER have a pool?
Yes, 1107 SW 41st TER has a pool.
Does 1107 SW 41st TER have accessible units?
No, 1107 SW 41st TER does not have accessible units.
Does 1107 SW 41st TER have units with dishwashers?
No, 1107 SW 41st TER does not have units with dishwashers.
