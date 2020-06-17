1107 SW 41st TER

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool hot tub

Don't wait too long on this seasonal/vacation rental! Beautifully remodeled inside and out! Outside, which is why we are here...you will find a newly installed heated swimming pool with integrated waterfall spa! Relax and soak away your stressful day at the beach and golf courses. Sip an ice cold tea poolside as you read your favorite book. Just relax.... Inside you will find a tropical poolside den, an updated kitchen with upscale appliances and granite counter tops. Your master suite features a king size bed, walk in shower and walk in closet. Washer and dryer are both provided. Back yard is completely fenced and secure. January, February and March only book from the first day of the month to the last day of the month. $125 monthly cap on electric, owner pays the first $125 and guests pay any overage. Dog friendly on a case by case basis.