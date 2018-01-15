1102 SE 20th ST

Amenities

This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. Villa Rosa is a beautiful, professionally decorated vacation villa with a southern exposure is located in SE Cape Coral. It is very close to shopping (Publix, Wal-Mart, Target, Coral Wood Mall), movie theater and an impressive variety of restaurants and bars. The villa has a good size, L-shape pool with an attached Jacuzzi (both electrically heated), a nice lanai and is situated on a canal with direct access. At the canal you may enjoy the sun deck for sun bathing or fishing. Fishing equipment is stored in the garage and can be used by the tenant. Furthermore the house is fully equipped and has a very big master bath room with whirlpool and a walk-in shower. The house offers 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, dining area, breakfast area, living room, kitchen and a laundry room with washer and dryer. It also has high speed internet, WiFi and 3 TVs equipped with Cable television. The printer/fax/scanner is available for tenants, who need to stay in touch with the home office.