Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:24 PM

1102 SE 20th ST

1102 Southeast 20th Street · (239) 673-9294
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1102 Southeast 20th Street, Cape Coral, FL 33990
Hancock

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,191

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
media room
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
media room
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. Villa Rosa is a beautiful, professionally decorated vacation villa with a southern exposure is located in SE Cape Coral. It is very close to shopping (Publix, Wal-Mart, Target, Coral Wood Mall), movie theater and an impressive variety of restaurants and bars. The villa has a good size, L-shape pool with an attached Jacuzzi (both electrically heated), a nice lanai and is situated on a canal with direct access. At the canal you may enjoy the sun deck for sun bathing or fishing. Fishing equipment is stored in the garage and can be used by the tenant. Furthermore the house is fully equipped and has a very big master bath room with whirlpool and a walk-in shower. The house offers 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, dining area, breakfast area, living room, kitchen and a laundry room with washer and dryer. It also has high speed internet, WiFi and 3 TVs equipped with Cable television. The printer/fax/scanner is available for tenants, who need to stay in touch with the home office.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1102 SE 20th ST have any available units?
1102 SE 20th ST has a unit available for $5,191 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 1102 SE 20th ST have?
Some of 1102 SE 20th ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1102 SE 20th ST currently offering any rent specials?
1102 SE 20th ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1102 SE 20th ST pet-friendly?
No, 1102 SE 20th ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 1102 SE 20th ST offer parking?
Yes, 1102 SE 20th ST does offer parking.
Does 1102 SE 20th ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1102 SE 20th ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1102 SE 20th ST have a pool?
Yes, 1102 SE 20th ST has a pool.
Does 1102 SE 20th ST have accessible units?
No, 1102 SE 20th ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1102 SE 20th ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1102 SE 20th ST does not have units with dishwashers.
