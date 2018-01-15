105 SW 39th PL

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub furnished Property Amenities pool

This is a VACATION Rental only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted.From the lanai of this almost 2,300 sq. ft large vacation home you will enjoy a great view of the Gulf access canal.The mature landscaping & hedges provide a tropical touch to the property.Villa Joan is less than 4 miles by car from the next golf course or the Art Galleries & restaurants of Matlacha & less than 4 miles by boat from the Matlacha Pass leading to the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico.This lovely vacation home offers 3 bedrooms. The master suite features a king-size bed & large flat-screen TV. The en-suite features a large soaking tub, walk-in shower, & dual sinks. The guest bedrooms each boast a queen-size bed & a flat-screen TV. The guest bath features a tub/shower combination.The living room area offers plenty of comfortable seating & a large flat-screen TV. A large, fully-furnished kitchen with virtually all modern appliances & tools leaves hardly anything to desire. The attached breakfast bar is very convenient for a quick bite. The kitchen also offers a seating area for four with a view of the lanai.