Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:24 PM

105 SW 39th PL

105 Southwest 39th Place · (239) 673-9294
Location

105 Southwest 39th Place, Cape Coral, FL 33991
Burnt Store

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,007

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

pool
bathtub
furnished
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
Property Amenities
pool
This is a VACATION Rental only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted.From the lanai of this almost 2,300 sq. ft large vacation home you will enjoy a great view of the Gulf access canal.The mature landscaping & hedges provide a tropical touch to the property.Villa Joan is less than 4 miles by car from the next golf course or the Art Galleries & restaurants of Matlacha & less than 4 miles by boat from the Matlacha Pass leading to the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico.This lovely vacation home offers 3 bedrooms. The master suite features a king-size bed & large flat-screen TV. The en-suite features a large soaking tub, walk-in shower, & dual sinks. The guest bedrooms each boast a queen-size bed & a flat-screen TV. The guest bath features a tub/shower combination.The living room area offers plenty of comfortable seating & a large flat-screen TV. A large, fully-furnished kitchen with virtually all modern appliances & tools leaves hardly anything to desire. The attached breakfast bar is very convenient for a quick bite. The kitchen also offers a seating area for four with a view of the lanai.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 SW 39th PL have any available units?
105 SW 39th PL has a unit available for $4,007 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
Is 105 SW 39th PL currently offering any rent specials?
105 SW 39th PL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 SW 39th PL pet-friendly?
No, 105 SW 39th PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 105 SW 39th PL offer parking?
No, 105 SW 39th PL does not offer parking.
Does 105 SW 39th PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 SW 39th PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 SW 39th PL have a pool?
Yes, 105 SW 39th PL has a pool.
Does 105 SW 39th PL have accessible units?
No, 105 SW 39th PL does not have accessible units.
Does 105 SW 39th PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 105 SW 39th PL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 105 SW 39th PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 SW 39th PL does not have units with air conditioning.
