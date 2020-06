Amenities

This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. Welcome to Villa Patricia: A brand new 4-bedroom home that is nestled in the quiet area of NW Cape Coral. A quick drive away from the quaint island of Matlacha with beachy gift shops and great food with a view! Feel the “beach-house” vibe as soon as you enter the front door.. The split, open floor plan allows everyone to enjoy each other’s company no matter what you’re doing! Get comfy on the couch to catch the sports game on the flat screen TV or cook up a meal in the fully equipped kitchen, which offers stainless steel appliances & seating for 4 on the island breakfast bar. To the left of the entrance you will find the formal dining room area which offers seating for 6.

Off of the kitchen is the master bedroom with attached bathroom. You’ll feel like a king & queen in here with the plush carpet & king-size bed. Cuddle up for a late-night movie fest on the flat screen TV. Enjoy your own private sliders to access the lanai. The master bathroom features a double sink vanity & shower stall. On the other side you’ll find the additional 3 guest bedrooms.