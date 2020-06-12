/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:21 PM
88 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cape Canaveral, FL
1 of 58
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
8922 Laguna Lane
8922 Laguna Ln, Cape Canaveral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1840 sqft
Luxury condo living along the quiet solitude of the Banana River. This 5th story penthouse features wraparound balcony w/ exits from almost every room; offering panoramic views of the river, cruise ship basin, & KSC.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Ocean Oaks Condominiums
1 Unit Available
8700 Ridgewood Avenue
8700 Ridgewood Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1817 sqft
Beautiful Beach Condo. Spectacular Views of Port Canaveral Jetties and Surrounding Beaches. Large 3 bed 2 baths fully furnished Penthouse with Pool, Weight & Exercise Room, Private Beach Access.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Banana River Estates
1 Unit Available
5807 N Atlantic Avenue
5807 North Atlantic Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1354 sqft
Desirable, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in well-maintained Costa Del Sol complex! Unfurnished, washer/dryer hoookups.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Beach Park Village
1 Unit Available
200 Cherie Down Lane
200 Cherie Down Lane, Cape Canaveral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1600 sqft
3-bedroom, 2.5-bath townhome located in sunny Cape Canaveral only a few blocks away from the beach.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
123 Joe Place
123 Joe Place, Cape Canaveral, FL
Gated & Secure Beach Side Beauty, Spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse, the master bedroom is on the ground floor, 3 bedrooms upstairs, 2.5 baths.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Sand Dunes
1 Unit Available
425 Buchanan Avenue
425 Buchanan Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1612 sqft
Direct ocean front condo. It has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms that is located on the top floor of the building. This condo has been recently updated with tasteful decor.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Cape Caneveral Beach Gardens
1 Unit Available
8597 Canaveral Boulevard
8597 Canaveral Boulevard, Cape Canaveral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1424 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, one car garage townhouse is super clean, just waiting for a new tenant. Features include: stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops in the kitchen, laundry room with washer and dryer.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
807 Mystic Drive
807 Mystic Dr, Cape Canaveral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1686 sqft
GORGEOUS!! 4th Floor Unit in Oceanfront Complex. Just steps away from the ocean and private beach walk. Fully Furnished. This oceanfront complex is a gated community featuring 4 pools, clubhouse with a gym, tennis & racquetball courts.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
206 Tin Roof Avenue
206 Tin Roof Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
Beachside townhouse with NO PET SIZE RESTRICTION and a GROUND FLOOR MASTER SUITE! This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage townhome features a large open living and dining room with soaring 20+ foot ceilings that gives plenty of natural light.
1 of 16
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Ocean Woods
1 Unit Available
8761 ILEX CT
8761 Ilex Court, Cape Canaveral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1416 sqft
ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL OCEAN WOODS UNIT! - Property Id: 243198 GATED OCEAN FRONT COMMUNITY IN CAPE CANAVERAL 3 BED 2.
1 of 23
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
Cape Gardens
1 Unit Available
7966 Evelyn Court
7966 Evelynn Court, Cape Canaveral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1532 sqft
Beautiful townhouse in desirable Cape Gardens! Perfect location, close to shopping, the Beeline, restaurants and the BEACH! Owner will consider a pet on case by case basis. All new SS appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Cape Canaveral
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
147 E Pasco Lane
147 Pasco Ln E, Cocoa Beach, FL
This pool home features a total of 5 bedrooms, 3 baths and may be separated into 2 units creating much privacy for family, friends and the mother-in-law.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
318 Harding Avenue
318 Harding Avenue, Brevard County, FL
TWO DAY MINIMUMDAILY RATE $275.00WEEKLY RATE IS $1,800.00MONTHLY RATE $4,400.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
6015 Turtle Beach Lane
6015 Turtle Beach Ln, Brevard County, FL
Spectacular 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 2317 sq. ft, Oceanfront Condo in Flores De La Costa! Cnstructed in 2019, this 4th Floor, southwest end unit boasts luxurious and contemporary features and finishes.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
234 Mckinley Avenue
234 Mckinley Avenue, Brevard County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1212 sqft
If you want to live in heart of Cocoa Beach, this home is for you! An evening stroll on the beach is just one block away. Home features three bedrooms and one bath, making it the perfect size for you and your family.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
420 Harding Avenue
420 Harding Avenue, Brevard County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2267 sqft
Luxury Ocean Front Condo with resort style amenities. You will feel like you are on vacation every day while living here at the sought after Michelina condominium. Enjoy a cup of coffee while watching sunrises over the ocean from your balcony.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Avon By The Sea
1 Unit Available
5201 Ocean Beach Boulevard
5201 Ocean Beach Boulevard, Cocoa Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1674 sqft
MONTHLY SEASONAL RENTAL Welcome to Seaside Escape at Cocoa Beach! This beautiful villa offers the comforts of home with a chic beach feel. Professionally decorated with brand new finishes. The villa has 3 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Cocoa Ocean Beach Condominiums
1 Unit Available
104 E Gadsden Lane
104 East Gadsden Lane, Cocoa Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1393 sqft
104 E. Gadsden is a slice pf paradise in the desirable Cocoa Beach area. This three bedroom house is situated right between all the action, from the Kennedy Space Center to the Patrick Air Force Base.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Banana River Estates
1 Unit Available
160 S Shepard Drive
160 South Shepard Drive, Cocoa Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1070 sqft
Bright and airy 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, open floor plan with covered parking on the ground floor end unit. Flooring and paint only a few years old. Close to pool, a couple of blocks to the ocean, shopping close by, perfect location!
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
6770 Ridgewood Avenue
6770 Ridgewood Avenue, Brevard County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,215
1969 sqft
Luxurious direct oceanfront 3-bedroom, 2-bath with large balcony directly facing the ocean in small well maintained condo building. Fully renovated with stylish high-end furnishings and finishes and ocean beach access adjacent to pool area.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
121 E Pasco Lane
121 East Pasco Lane, Cocoa Beach, FL
One block from the Atlantic Ocean! This beautifully renovated beach house with high end finishes is ready to rent. Has 5th flex room without a closet could be turned into a 5th bedroom or study.
Results within 5 miles of Cape Canaveral
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Gateway
1 Unit Available
1724 N Merrimac Drive
1724 North Merrimac Drive, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1412 sqft
Updated, renovated home conveniently located off of 520 in the Newfound Harbor area of Merritt Island. This house has four bedrooms and two full bathrooms with an addition off of the master suite that overlooks the back yard.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
Emerald Seas Condos
3400 Ocean Beach Blvd, Cocoa Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2027 sqft
Available May 1 through October 30 each year, and occasionally January through April. ENJOY THE SUN, BEACH AND OCEAN BREEZE.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Seacrest Beach
1 Unit Available
1050 Atlantic Avenue
1050 North Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,950
1672 sqft
DIRECT OCEANFRONT PENTHOUSE, Top Floor, and Southeast Corner. Enjoy expansive ocean views of with 45 ft wrap-around balcony. Large Master Bedroom w/ ocean view, en suite Master Bath. Two additional large bedrooms and two full baths.
Similar Pages
Cape Canaveral 1 BedroomsCape Canaveral 2 BedroomsCape Canaveral 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCape Canaveral 3 BedroomsCape Canaveral Apartments with Balcony
Cape Canaveral Apartments with GarageCape Canaveral Apartments with GymCape Canaveral Apartments with ParkingCape Canaveral Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLWest Melbourne, FL
Rockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLViera West, FLAzalea Park, FLGoldenrod, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FLCocoa Beach, FLUniversity, FLDeltona, FL