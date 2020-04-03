8922 Laguna Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking pool garage hot tub lobby

Luxury condo living along the quiet solitude of the Banana River. This 5th story penthouse features wraparound balcony w/ exits from almost every room; offering panoramic views of the river, cruise ship basin, & KSC. This spacious home is fully furnished with your convenience in mind. Condo association fees and water included. Secured lobby, elevators, and ground-floor covered assigned garage parking with room for motorcycle(s), bicycles and misc small storage. Vehicle wash area. Park area. Rec room. Exercise room.. Trash shoot on every floor. 2 Pools, 2 Jacuzzis, poolside clubhouses available for private gatherings. Other common areas incl area to easily & safely launch your kayak, canoe, or stand up paddle board! Can rent these items at location near by. Minutes from Port Canaveral.