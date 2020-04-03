All apartments in Cape Canaveral
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:13 PM

8922 Laguna Lane

8922 Laguna Ln · (321) 289-9299
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8922 Laguna Ln, Cape Canaveral, FL 32920

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 502 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1862 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
ceiling fan
elevator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
lobby
Luxury condo living along the quiet solitude of the Banana River. This 5th story penthouse features wraparound balcony w/ exits from almost every room; offering panoramic views of the river, cruise ship basin, & KSC. This spacious home is fully furnished with your convenience in mind. Condo association fees and water included. Secured lobby, elevators, and ground-floor covered assigned garage parking with room for motorcycle(s), bicycles and misc small storage. Vehicle wash area. Park area. Rec room. Exercise room.. Trash shoot on every floor. 2 Pools, 2 Jacuzzis, poolside clubhouses available for private gatherings. Other common areas incl area to easily & safely launch your kayak, canoe, or stand up paddle board! Can rent these items at location near by. Minutes from Port Canaveral.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8922 Laguna Lane have any available units?
8922 Laguna Lane has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8922 Laguna Lane have?
Some of 8922 Laguna Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8922 Laguna Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8922 Laguna Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8922 Laguna Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8922 Laguna Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Canaveral.
Does 8922 Laguna Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8922 Laguna Lane does offer parking.
Does 8922 Laguna Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8922 Laguna Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8922 Laguna Lane have a pool?
Yes, 8922 Laguna Lane has a pool.
Does 8922 Laguna Lane have accessible units?
No, 8922 Laguna Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8922 Laguna Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8922 Laguna Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8922 Laguna Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8922 Laguna Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
