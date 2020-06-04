All apartments in Cape Canaveral
8712 Banyan Way
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:44 PM

8712 Banyan Way

8712 Banyan Way · (321) 458-6548
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8712 Banyan Way, Cape Canaveral, FL 32920
Ocean Woods

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1192 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
2-bedroom, 1.5-bath townhome located in the beautiful, gated Ocean Woods community. Fresh paint throughout, new carpeting, new appliances being installed, tile flooring throughout downstairs living area, kitchen with bar area, private fenced in patio, and 1-car detached garage. Ocean Woods is a highly sought-after Cape Canaveral community with two pools, beach access, tennis courts, and more. Great location in north end of Cape Canaveral near Port, area shopping & amenities, minutes to KSC, Melbourne, and Orlando areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8712 Banyan Way have any available units?
8712 Banyan Way has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8712 Banyan Way have?
Some of 8712 Banyan Way's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8712 Banyan Way currently offering any rent specials?
8712 Banyan Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8712 Banyan Way pet-friendly?
No, 8712 Banyan Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Canaveral.
Does 8712 Banyan Way offer parking?
Yes, 8712 Banyan Way does offer parking.
Does 8712 Banyan Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8712 Banyan Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8712 Banyan Way have a pool?
Yes, 8712 Banyan Way has a pool.
Does 8712 Banyan Way have accessible units?
No, 8712 Banyan Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8712 Banyan Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 8712 Banyan Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8712 Banyan Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 8712 Banyan Way does not have units with air conditioning.
