8712 Banyan Way

2-bedroom, 1.5-bath townhome located in the beautiful, gated Ocean Woods community. Fresh paint throughout, new carpeting, new appliances being installed, tile flooring throughout downstairs living area, kitchen with bar area, private fenced in patio, and 1-car detached garage. Ocean Woods is a highly sought-after Cape Canaveral community with two pools, beach access, tennis courts, and more. Great location in north end of Cape Canaveral near Port, area shopping & amenities, minutes to KSC, Melbourne, and Orlando areas.