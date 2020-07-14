817 Mystic Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities car wash area clubhouse gym parking pool racquetball court garage hot tub tennis court

Available beginning August 1st 2020, Located in a gated community, Well appointed 3 bedroom 2 bath condo. Large balcony with great ocean views. 4 pools, private beach access, tennis & racquetball courts, club house with exercise room, car wash, Separate garage assigned under building parking. Rental rates are $3500 January Thru April / $2500 May Thru December There is a 12% tax on monthly rentals that are 6 months or less. Owner will consider long term lease. Unfortunately No Pets Allowed.