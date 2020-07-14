All apartments in Cape Canaveral
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:29 PM

817 Mystic Drive

817 Mystic Dr · (321) 784-9602
Location

817 Mystic Dr, Cape Canaveral, FL 32920

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 302 · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1686 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
ceiling fan
racquetball court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Available beginning August 1st 2020, Located in a gated community, Well appointed 3 bedroom 2 bath condo. Large balcony with great ocean views. 4 pools, private beach access, tennis & racquetball courts, club house with exercise room, car wash, Separate garage assigned under building parking. Rental rates are $3500 January Thru April / $2500 May Thru December There is a 12% tax on monthly rentals that are 6 months or less. Owner will consider long term lease. Unfortunately No Pets Allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 817 Mystic Drive have any available units?
817 Mystic Drive has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 817 Mystic Drive have?
Some of 817 Mystic Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 817 Mystic Drive currently offering any rent specials?
817 Mystic Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 817 Mystic Drive pet-friendly?
No, 817 Mystic Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Canaveral.
Does 817 Mystic Drive offer parking?
Yes, 817 Mystic Drive offers parking.
Does 817 Mystic Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 817 Mystic Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 817 Mystic Drive have a pool?
Yes, 817 Mystic Drive has a pool.
Does 817 Mystic Drive have accessible units?
No, 817 Mystic Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 817 Mystic Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 817 Mystic Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 817 Mystic Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 817 Mystic Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
