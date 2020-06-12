Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:49 PM

128 Apartments for rent in Cape Canaveral, FL with balcony

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Shores of Artesia
1 Unit Available
436 Sailfish Avenue
436 Sailfish Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1332 sqft
AVAILABLE APRIL 1, 2020! Recently, remodeled, townhouse across street from the beach/ocean .End unit provides very private fenced yard with lovely screened porch for outdoor living all year round.

1 of 58

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
8922 Laguna Lane
8922 Laguna Ln, Cape Canaveral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1840 sqft
Luxury condo living along the quiet solitude of the Banana River. This 5th story penthouse features wraparound balcony w/ exits from almost every room; offering panoramic views of the river, cruise ship basin, & KSC.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
555 Fillmore Avenue
555 Fillmore Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1196 sqft
RENTED FROM AUGUST -MARCH 31, 2020. AND ALSO BOOKED FOR MAY 2020. Price for Aug - December is $2500 + sales tax. Lovely scenic gated 2 bedroom 2 bath condo directly facing the ocean.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
209 Ocean Park Lane
209 Ocean Park Ln, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1014 sqft
Available monthly June thru Dec 2020!!! Totally remodeled 2 Bdrm, 2 Bath unit located in a oceanfront resort property.The condo has granite counter tops, beautiful tile floors through out and is fully furnished.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
140 Monroe Avenue
140 Monroe Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1252 sqft
Walk To The Beach ! Beautiful and Modern, 2 bedroom 2 Large Baths, High Ceilings, Bright Open Kitchen, Granite Counters, Nice Appliances , Large Pantry Too...Duplex with large, 1 car garage..Washer/DryerNicely Manicured Lawn. Rent Includes Lawn Care.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Shores of Artesia
1 Unit Available
416 Sailfish Avenue
416 Sailfish Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1372 sqft
This homey beach getaway is located in a quiet beach-side subdivision and comes with a fully equipped kitchen, laundry in unit, and a private backyard area with a screened in patio.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Banana River Estates
1 Unit Available
5807 N Atlantic Avenue
5807 North Atlantic Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1354 sqft
Desirable, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in well-maintained Costa Del Sol complex! Unfurnished, washer/dryer hoookups.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
266 Tin Roof Avenue
266 Tin Roof Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1855 sqft
Don't pass up the opportunity for elegant beach living in this gorgeous like new townhome!! Tiled foyer entry leads to generous living area with soaring ceilings with recessed lighting, sure to complement your furnishings and art.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Banana River Estates
1 Unit Available
5801 N Atlantic Avenue
5801 North Atlantic Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This is a beautiful fully furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with office, 1 car carport unit in desirable Hidden Harbor Condominium. Unit has modern look with wood vinyl flooring, newer kitchen, bathrooms, appliances, and light fixtures.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Beach Park Village
1 Unit Available
200 Cherie Down Lane
200 Cherie Down Lane, Cape Canaveral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1600 sqft
3-bedroom, 2.5-bath townhome located in sunny Cape Canaveral only a few blocks away from the beach.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Sand Dunes
1 Unit Available
425 Buchanan Avenue
425 Buchanan Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1612 sqft
Direct ocean front condo. It has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms that is located on the top floor of the building. This condo has been recently updated with tasteful decor.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
315 Jefferson Avenue
315 Jefferson Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
960 sqft
Absolutely gorgeous full furnished 2 bed/2 bath 1 car garage middle unit townhouse completely updated with new tile, carpet, kitchen, baths, appliances, and light fixtures.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
7301 Ridgewood Avenue
7301 Ridgewood Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1045 sqft
Don't miss this 2-bedroom, 2-bath ground floor condo across the street from the beach in desirable Castaway Villas condos! All tile flooring throughout, fresh paint, newly remodeled bathrooms, and updated kitchen - this unit is immaculate.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
8000 Ridgewood Avenue
8000 Ridgewood Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1053 sqft
Fully furnished 2 bedroom with 2 bathrooms and walking distance to the beach. Quiet neighborhood and close to dining and shopping. CLOSED 2020 WINTER SEASON. Available May 1st 2020 1 Month minimum policy.....

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Ocean Woods
1 Unit Available
8712 Banyan Way
8712 Banyan Way, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1192 sqft
2-bedroom, 1.5-bath townhome located in the beautiful, gated Ocean Woods community.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
300 Monroe Avenue
300 Monroe Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit in the Casa Canaveral complex just a couple of blocks from the beach. Fully furnished with modern decor and flat screen TVs in the living room and bedroom.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Chandler Park
1 Unit Available
8494 Ridgewood Avenue
8494 Ridgewood Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1316 sqft
Beachfront beauty. Two bedroom, two bath, private 1 car garage ground floor unit in desirable Canaveral Sands. Tile throughout main living area.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
525 Washington Avenue
525 Washington Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1308 sqft
JUST STEPS TO ONE OF THE MOST BEAUTIFUL BEACHES, SOUTH OF THE PIER AND NORTH OF THE JETTYS. THE PERFECT BEACH RETREAT. THIS TOWNHOME OFFERS 2 MASTER SUITES AND A 1/2 BATH DOWN STAIRS. OPEN FLOOR PLAN AND FULLY UPDATED AND OFFER .

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Shorewood Condo
1 Unit Available
603 Shorewood Drive
603 Shorewood Drive, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1663 sqft
Short Term Rental available - 1 Month Minimum! Enjoy Cape Canaveral's Beaches, Rocket Launches, Cruise Ships, Boating and Fishing, in this beautifully renovated condo that gives you the coastal feel with all the comforts of home.

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Cape Caneveral Beach Gardens
1 Unit Available
232 Chandler Street
232 Chandler Street, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1216 sqft
Only three blocks from the beach. Beautifully renovated town-home, 2 bed, 1.5 bath. Like new: kitchen and bathrooms w/ granite, tile floors downstairs, ceiling fans, dark wood laminate floors upstairs. His and hers closets.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
807 Mystic Drive
807 Mystic Dr, Cape Canaveral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1686 sqft
GORGEOUS!! 4th Floor Unit in Oceanfront Complex. Just steps away from the ocean and private beach walk. Fully Furnished. This oceanfront complex is a gated community featuring 4 pools, clubhouse with a gym, tennis & racquetball courts.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
7028 Sevilla Court
7028 Sevilla Court, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
2055 sqft
Direct Banana River,Stunning top 5th floor unfurnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath, additional room makes a great den or office area. Granite counter tops, high ceilings because its top floor. Private 1 car garage under the building for security.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
123 Joe Place
123 Joe Place, Cape Canaveral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2350 sqft
Gated & Secure Beach Side Beauty, Spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse, the master bedroom is on the ground floor, 3 bedrooms upstairs, 2.5 baths.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Columbiad Plaza
1 Unit Available
300 Columbia Drive
300 Columbia Drive, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1100 sqft
Welcome home! 2 bedroom, updated kitchen with newer appliances, gorgeous canal views from your wrap-around corner balcony and fully furnished! Bring your toothbrush and a suitcase and get settled in quickly so you can spend your time enjoying the
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Cape Canaveral, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Cape Canaveral renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

