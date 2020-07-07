/
apartments with pool
87 Apartments for rent in Cape Canaveral, FL with pool
7028 Sevilla Court
7028 Sevilla Court, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
2055 sqft
Available Immediately, Unfurnished Direct Banana River ,Stunning views from this top 5th floor 2 bedroom, 2 bath, additional room makes a great den or office area. Granite counter tops, huge walk-in pantry, high ceilings.
Chandler Park
8494 Ridgewood Avenue
8494 Ridgewood Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1316 sqft
Beachfront beauty. Two bedroom, two bath, private 1 car garage ground floor unit in desirable Canaveral Sands. Tile throughout main living area.
230 Cape Shores Circle
230 Cape Shores Circle, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1034 sqft
Breathtaking direct river view with Western exposure of Banana River from your private balcony. Located in Cape Shores Building 17 unit G, second story with one assigned parking space.
648 Seaport Boulevard
648 Seaport Boulevard, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1110 sqft
JUST STEPS TO THE BEACH! Are you looking for that perfect beachside retreat that has both privacy as well as amenities and carefree living? This NEWER townhome features a private backyard that provides the enjoyment of outdoor living without the
807 Mystic Dr. C407
807 Mystic Dr, Cape Canaveral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1686 sqft
MYSTIC VISTAS, THE FLORIDA RESORT LIFESTYLE - GORGEOUS!! 4th Floor Unit in Oceanfront Complex. Just steps away from the ocean and private beach walk. Fully Furnished.
415 Madison Avenue
415 Madison Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
672 sqft
Don't miss this cute & modern ground floor condo at Starbeach! Located just steps to the beach in Cape Canaveral, this 1/1 unit has all tile flooring, bright and modern kitchen with full-sized SS fridge and range, eat-in dining area, upgraded
8922 Laguna Lane
8922 Laguna Ln, Cape Canaveral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1840 sqft
Luxury condo living along the quiet solitude of the Banana River. This 5th story penthouse features wraparound balcony w/ exits from almost every room; offering panoramic views of the river, cruise ship basin, & KSC.
170 Portside Avenue
170 Portside Ave, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1562 sqft
Be sure to see this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo with large living/dining area. French doors lead to patio, garden tub in master bath, 9 foot ceilings, ceiling fans and all appliances. Close to the beach, shopping, dining, 528, and the port.
Sand Dunes
425 Buchanan Avenue
425 Buchanan Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,250
887 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE April 2020!! Ocean Breezes! Yes they will be blowing on your spacious direct ocean front balcony! Rare opportunity to live the dream on a budget! Great 1 bedroom fully furnished and ready to go! Condo on the direct ocean! Great complex!
300 Monroe Avenue
300 Monroe Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit in the Casa Canaveral complex just a couple of blocks from the beach. Fully furnished with modern decor and flat screen TVs in the living room and bedroom.
Banana River Estates
5801 N Atlantic Avenue
5801 North Atlantic Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This is a beautiful fully furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with office, 1 car carport unit in desirable Hidden Harbor Condominium. Unit has modern look with wood vinyl flooring, newer kitchen, bathrooms, appliances, and light fixtures.
121 Ocean Park Lane
121 Ocean Park Ln, Cape Canaveral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
703 sqft
Bright, fully furnished one bedroom unit in desirable Villages of Seaport gated community. Tile flooring throughout, modern stackable washer and dryer, flat screen TV, and private screened in patio.
425 Tyler Avenue
425 Tyler Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
364 sqft
FIRST FLOOR CORNER UNIT! Located across the street from the beach, Small but spacious, Perfect beach side get away. Cable, Internet and $75 credit towards monthly electric is included in this beach side rental.
Shorewood Condo
603 Shorewood Drive
603 Shorewood Drive, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1663 sqft
Short Term Rental available - 1 Month Minimum! Enjoy Cape Canaveral's Beaches, Rocket Launches, Cruise Ships, Boating and Fishing, in this beautifully renovated condo that gives you the coastal feel with all the comforts of home.
Ocean Woods
8712 Hibiscus Court
8712 Hibiscus Court, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1178 sqft
Available NOW for long term rental! UNFURNISHED 2 bedroom townhouse located in the beautiful gated Ocean Woods community. Offering private courtyard, tile throughout downstairs, carpeting in bedrooms upstairs, washer & dryer.
Shorewood Condo
605 Shorewood Drive
605 Shorewood Drive, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1663 sqft
DIRECT OCEANFRONT CONDO! This oceanfront 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo offers all the benefits of beach front living. Whether a short walk to the beach, or to the pool, this condo offers everything you dream about in a Florida lifestyle.
Cape Caneveral Beach Gardens
299 E Central Boulevard
299 East Central Boulevard, Cape Canaveral, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
754 sqft
Fully Furnished ground floor condo ready for immediate occupancy short term or long term! Community pool just outside your door and a short walk to the beach. All stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Easy access to Port Canaveral.
Banana River Estates
5807 N Atlantic Avenue
5807 North Atlantic Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1354 sqft
Desirable, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in well-maintained Costa Del Sol complex! Unfurnished, washer/dryer hoookups.
200 International Drive
200 International Drive, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Banana River views! Canaveral Bay second floor unit with views of the Banana River! Two bedroom two bath split plan. Community amenities include community pool, clubhouse area, tennis court, hot tub and kayak/bike storage area.
Ocean Oaks Condominiums
8700 Ridgewood Avenue
8700 Ridgewood Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1817 sqft
Beautiful Beach Condo. Spectacular Views of Port Canaveral Jetties and Surrounding Beaches. Large 3 bed 2 baths fully furnished Penthouse with Pool, Weight & Exercise Room, Private Beach Access.
817 Mystic Drive
817 Mystic Dr, Cape Canaveral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1686 sqft
Available beginning August 2020, Located in a gated community, Well appointed 3 bedroom 2 bath condo. Large balcony with great ocean views.
Ocean Woods
8761 ILEX CT
8761 Ilex Court, Cape Canaveral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1416 sqft
ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL OCEAN WOODS UNIT! - Property Id: 243198 GATED OCEAN FRONT COMMUNITY IN CAPE CANAVERAL 3 BED 2.
Cape Gardens
7966 Evelyn Court
7966 Evelynn Court, Cape Canaveral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1532 sqft
Beautiful townhouse in desirable Cape Gardens! Perfect location, close to shopping, the Beeline, restaurants and the BEACH! Owner will consider a pet on case by case basis. All new SS appliances.
147 E Pasco Lane
147 Pasco Ln E, Cocoa Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$6,300
2620 sqft
This pool home features a total of 5 bedrooms, 3 baths and may be separated into 2 units creating much privacy for family, friends and the mother-in-law.
