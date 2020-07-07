Apartment List
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:51 AM

110 Apartments for rent in Cape Canaveral, FL with parking

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
7028 Sevilla Court
7028 Sevilla Court, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
2055 sqft
Available Immediately, Unfurnished Direct Banana River ,Stunning views from this top 5th floor 2 bedroom, 2 bath, additional room makes a great den or office area. Granite counter tops, huge walk-in pantry, high ceilings.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Chandler Park
8494 Ridgewood Avenue
8494 Ridgewood Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1316 sqft
Beachfront beauty. Two bedroom, two bath, private 1 car garage ground floor unit in desirable Canaveral Sands. Tile throughout main living area.

1 of 42

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
230 Cape Shores Circle
230 Cape Shores Circle, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1034 sqft
Breathtaking direct river view with Western exposure of Banana River from your private balcony. Located in Cape Shores Building 17 unit G, second story with one assigned parking space.

1 of 58

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
8922 Laguna Lane
8922 Laguna Ln, Cape Canaveral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1840 sqft
Luxury condo living along the quiet solitude of the Banana River. This 5th story penthouse features wraparound balcony w/ exits from almost every room; offering panoramic views of the river, cruise ship basin, & KSC.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
170 Portside Avenue
170 Portside Ave, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1562 sqft
Be sure to see this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo with large living/dining area. French doors lead to patio, garden tub in master bath, 9 foot ceilings, ceiling fans and all appliances. Close to the beach, shopping, dining, 528, and the port.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
201 Monroe Avenue
201 Monroe Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
This CHARMING apartment (part of a quiet 4-plex) is just a few blocks to the beach! This 2 Bedroom 1 Bath unit comes with a TWO CAR GARAGE! Complete interior remodel. Exterior paint coming soon. Dishwasher and Washer/Dryer included.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
203 Monroe Avenue
203 Monroe Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
900 sqft
This CHARMING apartment (part of a quiet 4-plex) is just a few blocks to the beach! This 2 Bedroom 1 Bath unit comes with a TWO CAR GARAGE! Complete interior remodel. Exterior paint coming soon. Dishwasher and Washer/Dryer included.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
525 Washington Avenue
525 Washington Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1308 sqft
JUST STEPS TO ONE OF THE MOST BEAUTIFUL BEACHES, SOUTH OF THE PIER AND NORTH OF THE JETTYS. THE PERFECT BEACH RETREAT. THIS TOWNHOME OFFERS 2 MASTER SUITES AND A 1/2 BATH DOWN STAIRS. OPEN FLOOR PLAN AND FULLY UPDATED AND OFFER .

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Cape Caneveral Beach Gardens
8597 Canaveral Boulevard
8597 Canaveral Boulevard, Cape Canaveral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1424 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, one car garage townhouse is super clean, just waiting for a new tenant. Features include: stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops in the kitchen, laundry room with washer and dryer.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
307 Adams Avenue
307 Adams Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
567 sqft
Newly remodeled 1 bedroom 1 bathroom in Central Cape Canaveral close to the beach, restaurants, and schools. This unit is right around the corner from the famous Port Canaveral and 45 minutes to Orlando.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
300 Monroe Avenue
300 Monroe Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit in the Casa Canaveral complex just a couple of blocks from the beach. Fully furnished with modern decor and flat screen TVs in the living room and bedroom.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Banana River Estates
5801 N Atlantic Avenue
5801 North Atlantic Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This is a beautiful fully furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with office, 1 car carport unit in desirable Hidden Harbor Condominium. Unit has modern look with wood vinyl flooring, newer kitchen, bathrooms, appliances, and light fixtures.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Beach Park Village
200 Cherie Down Lane
200 Cherie Down Lane, Cape Canaveral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1600 sqft
3-bedroom, 2.5-bath townhome located in sunny Cape Canaveral only a few blocks away from the beach.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Cape Caneveral Beach Gardens
253 Canaveral Beach Boulevard
253 Canaveral Beach Boulevard, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
800 sqft
End unit in triplex! Tons of natural light! Fresh interior paint! Living room/dining room. Kitchen with enough room for breakfast table & chairs. Front patio area. Small fenced in rear yard. Open parking. Rent includes lawn service.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
425 Tyler Avenue
425 Tyler Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
364 sqft
FIRST FLOOR CORNER UNIT! Located across the street from the beach, Small but spacious, Perfect beach side get away. Cable, Internet and $75 credit towards monthly electric is included in this beach side rental.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Shorewood Condo
603 Shorewood Drive
603 Shorewood Drive, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1663 sqft
Short Term Rental available - 1 Month Minimum! Enjoy Cape Canaveral's Beaches, Rocket Launches, Cruise Ships, Boating and Fishing, in this beautifully renovated condo that gives you the coastal feel with all the comforts of home.

1 of 48

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Cape Caneveral Beach Gardens
234 Chandler Street
234 Chandler Street, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1216 sqft
Available now this town house for rent, unfurnished, one year min. lease.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Shorewood Condo
605 Shorewood Drive
605 Shorewood Drive, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1663 sqft
DIRECT OCEANFRONT CONDO! This oceanfront 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo offers all the benefits of beach front living. Whether a short walk to the beach, or to the pool, this condo offers everything you dream about in a Florida lifestyle.

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Shores of Artesia
436 Sailfish Avenue
436 Sailfish Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1332 sqft
AVAILABLE APRIL 1, 2020! Recently, remodeled, townhouse across street from the beach/ocean .End unit provides very private fenced yard with lovely screened porch for outdoor living all year round.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Banana River Estates
5807 N Atlantic Avenue
5807 North Atlantic Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1354 sqft
Desirable, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in well-maintained Costa Del Sol complex! Unfurnished, washer/dryer hoookups.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
200 International Drive
200 International Drive, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Banana River views! Canaveral Bay second floor unit with views of the Banana River! Two bedroom two bath split plan. Community amenities include community pool, clubhouse area, tennis court, hot tub and kayak/bike storage area.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Columbiad Plaza
223 Columbia Dr
223 Columbia Drive, Cape Canaveral, FL
1 Bedroom
$650
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious & Private Room for rent. Amazing 1 bedroom, in a 3/2 apartment in Cape Canaveral. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, laundry in building, and patio. All Utilities included. No pets. Date Available: May 31st, 2020.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Cape Caneveral Beach Gardens
8416 Canaveral Boulevard
8416 Canaveral Beach Boulevard, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1280 sqft
Large 2nd story condo just minutes form the beach. Conveniently located to everything. NO PETS PER THE ASSOCIATION

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
817 Mystic Drive
817 Mystic Dr, Cape Canaveral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1686 sqft
Available beginning August 2020, Located in a gated community, Well appointed 3 bedroom 2 bath condo. Large balcony with great ocean views.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Cape Canaveral, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Cape Canaveral apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

