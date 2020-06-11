/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:10 PM
74 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Cape Canaveral, FL
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
555 Fillmore Avenue
555 Fillmore Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1196 sqft
RENTED FROM AUGUST -MARCH 31, 2020. AND ALSO BOOKED FOR MAY 2020. Price for Aug - December is $2500 + sales tax. Lovely scenic gated 2 bedroom 2 bath condo directly facing the ocean.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
140 Monroe Avenue
140 Monroe Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1252 sqft
Walk To The Beach ! Beautiful and Modern, 2 bedroom 2 Large Baths, High Ceilings, Bright Open Kitchen, Granite Counters, Nice Appliances , Large Pantry Too...Duplex with large, 1 car garage..Washer/DryerNicely Manicured Lawn. Rent Includes Lawn Care.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
209 Ocean Park Lane
209 Ocean Park Ln, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1014 sqft
Available monthly June thru Dec 2020!!! Totally remodeled 2 Bdrm, 2 Bath unit located in a oceanfront resort property.The condo has granite counter tops, beautiful tile floors through out and is fully furnished.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
315 Jefferson Avenue
315 Jefferson Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
960 sqft
Absolutely gorgeous full furnished 2 bed/2 bath 1 car garage middle unit townhouse completely updated with new tile, carpet, kitchen, baths, appliances, and light fixtures.
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Shorewood Condo
1 Unit Available
602 Shorewood Drive
602 Shorewood Drive, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1663 sqft
AVAILABLE APRIL 3RD. Gated oceanfront community. This beautiful 2 bdrm. 2 bath 5th floor condo is totally renovated! Fully furnished and move in ready! Community features heated pool, tennis, exercise room and dedicated beach access.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Banana River Estates
1 Unit Available
5801 N Atlantic Avenue
5801 North Atlantic Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1137 sqft
This is a beautiful fully furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with office, 1 car carport unit in desirable Hidden Harbor Condominium. Unit has modern look with wood vinyl flooring, newer kitchen, bathrooms, appliances, and light fixtures.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
375 Polk Avenue
375 Polk Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
895 sqft
Ocean Park North with second floor walk up end unit. Complete remodel, everything is new! Freshly repainted, new carpet in the 2 bedrooms with one and half bathrooms. All new fixtures, flooring, and A/C. Quiet corner unit.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
8000 Ridgewood Avenue
8000 Ridgewood Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1053 sqft
Fully furnished 2 bedroom with 2 bathrooms and walking distance to the beach. Quiet neighborhood and close to dining and shopping. CLOSED 2020 WINTER SEASON. Available May 1st 2020 1 Month minimum policy.....
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Cape Caneveral Beach Gardens
1 Unit Available
299 E Central Boulevard
299 East Central Boulevard, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
754 sqft
Fully Furnished ground floor condo ready for immediate occupancy short term or long term! Community pool just outside your door and a short walk to the beach. All stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Easy access to Port Canaveral.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Cape Caneveral Beach Gardens
1 Unit Available
8416 Canaveral Boulevard
8416 Canaveral Beach Boulevard, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1280 sqft
Large 2nd story condo just minutes form the beach. Conveniently located to everything. NO PETS PER THE ASSOCIATION
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
7520 Ridgewood Avenue
7520 Ridgewood Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1145 sqft
It's all about the view! Direct Ocean! Move in ready and shows like a dream. Delightful 2Bdrm/2Ba condo enjoys a fabulous view of the ocean & pool. Unit is completely furnished and has its own washer & dryer ...
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
7301 Ridgewood Avenue
7301 Ridgewood Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1045 sqft
Don't miss this 2-bedroom, 2-bath ground floor condo across the street from the beach in desirable Castaway Villas condos! All tile flooring throughout, fresh paint, newly remodeled bathrooms, and updated kitchen - this unit is immaculate.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Ocean Woods
1 Unit Available
8709 S Camelia Court
8709 Camelia Ct, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
948 sqft
Nice clean partially furnished 2 bedroom 2 bathroom unit in desirable Ocean Woods Development. This unit is tastefully done with tile flooring throughout. Unit includes a one car garage, storage and laundry room.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Chandler Park
1 Unit Available
8494 Ridgewood Avenue
8494 Ridgewood Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1316 sqft
Beachfront beauty. Two bedroom, two bath, private 1 car garage ground floor unit in desirable Canaveral Sands. Tile throughout main living area.
1 of 48
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Cape Caneveral Beach Gardens
1 Unit Available
232 Chandler Street
232 Chandler Street, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1216 sqft
Only three blocks from the beach. Beautifully renovated town-home, 2 bed, 1.5 bath. Like new: kitchen and bathrooms w/ granite, tile floors downstairs, ceiling fans, dark wood laminate floors upstairs. His and hers closets.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Shorewood Condo
1 Unit Available
603 Shorewood Drive
603 Shorewood Drive, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1663 sqft
Short Term Rental available - 1 Month Minimum! Enjoy Cape Canaveral's Beaches, Rocket Launches, Cruise Ships, Boating and Fishing, in this beautifully renovated condo that gives you the coastal feel with all the comforts of home.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
140 Portside Avenue
140 Portside Ave, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1211 sqft
Beautifully furnished 2nd floor unit in Portside Villas with high vaulted ceilings. Heated pool and spa steps away from this 2nd story walk up unit.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Columbiad Plaza
1 Unit Available
300 Columbia Drive
300 Columbia Drive, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1100 sqft
Welcome home! 2 bedroom, updated kitchen with newer appliances, gorgeous canal views from your wrap-around corner balcony and fully furnished! Bring your toothbrush and a suitcase and get settled in quickly so you can spend your time enjoying the
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
7028 Sevilla Court
7028 Sevilla Court, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
2055 sqft
Direct Banana River,Stunning top 5th floor unfurnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath, additional room makes a great den or office area. Granite counter tops, high ceilings because its top floor. Private 1 car garage under the building for security.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
504 Fillmore Avenue
504 Fillmore Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1058 sqft
Clean, smoke-free, poolside unit in HIGHLY sought after Sand Pebbles Oceanfront complex! Great layout with 2 bedrooms, kitchen, inside washer/dryer hookups, large living area, and large private 1 car garage.
1 of 24
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Columbiad Plaza
1 Unit Available
300 Columbia Dr. #208-1
300 Columbia Dr, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Canal and tree top views in gated community. - Canal and tree top views in gated community. Looking for long term tenants! Turn key, just bring your clothes and toothbrush. Master bedroom is spacious,has a king bed w/ dresser and t.v.
Results within 1 mile of Cape Canaveral
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Shores of Artesia
1 Unit Available
436 Sailfish Avenue
436 Sailfish Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1332 sqft
AVAILABLE APRIL 1, 2020! Recently, remodeled, townhouse across street from the beach/ocean .End unit provides very private fenced yard with lovely screened porch for outdoor living all year round.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Avon By The Sea
1 Unit Available
5300 Ocean Beach Boulevard
5300 Ocean Beach Boulevard, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,470
973 sqft
Cocoa Beach Paradise! Enjoy breakfast on the Balcony, looking out at tranquil views of the ocean each morning!Beautiful, fully furnished 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo unit.Located next to the Cocoa Beach Pier.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
4600 Ocean Beach Boulevard
4600 Ocean Beach Boulevard, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1236 sqft
Updated unit with new white kitchen and white appliances. Side view of the ocean from the patio. Lots of closet space. Community pool and rec room for your enjoyment. Firm NO pets.
Similar Pages
Cape Canaveral 1 BedroomsCape Canaveral 2 BedroomsCape Canaveral 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCape Canaveral 3 BedroomsCape Canaveral Apartments with Balcony
Cape Canaveral Apartments with GarageCape Canaveral Apartments with GymCape Canaveral Apartments with ParkingCape Canaveral Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLWest Melbourne, FL
Rockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLViera West, FLAzalea Park, FLGoldenrod, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FLCocoa Beach, FLUniversity, FLDeltona, FL