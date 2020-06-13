38 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Cape Canaveral, FL

Apartment List
Finding an apartment in Cape Canaveral that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringin... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Shores of Artesia
1 Unit Available
436 Sailfish Avenue
436 Sailfish Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1332 sqft
AVAILABLE APRIL 1, 2020! Recently, remodeled, townhouse across street from the beach/ocean .End unit provides very private fenced yard with lovely screened porch for outdoor living all year round.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
204 Adams Avenue
204 Adams Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
518 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE NOW! 1 bedroom condo fully furnished just a few blocks to the beach. Second floor unit over looking the community pool, assigned parking, laundry facilities on site. Close to restaurants, library & Port Canaveral.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
140 Portside Avenue
140 Portside Ave, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1211 sqft
Beautifully furnished 2nd floor unit in Portside Villas with high vaulted ceilings. Heated pool and spa steps away from this 2nd story walk up unit.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
206 Tin Roof Avenue
206 Tin Roof Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1855 sqft
Beachside townhouse with NO PET SIZE RESTRICTION and a GROUND FLOOR MASTER SUITE! This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage townhome features a large open living and dining room with soaring 20+ foot ceilings that gives plenty of natural light.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
425 Tyler Avenue
425 Tyler Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
364 sqft
Here's your opportunity for beach side living! Fully furnished move-in ready, all you need to bring is your clothes and beach toys! This corner unit has an eat-in kitchen, separate living area and comfy size bedroom! Fresh interior paint makes this

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Columbiad Plaza
1 Unit Available
221 Columbia Drive
221 Columbia Drive, Cape Canaveral, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
680 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Must See! First floor Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Cape Canaveral. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, pool, and laundry in building. Utilities included: water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 13th 2020.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Ocean Woods
1 Unit Available
8761 ILEX CT
8761 Ilex Court, Cape Canaveral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1416 sqft
ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL OCEAN WOODS UNIT! - Property Id: 243198 GATED OCEAN FRONT COMMUNITY IN CAPE CANAVERAL 3 BED 2.

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
Cape Gardens
1 Unit Available
7966 Evelyn Court
7966 Evelynn Court, Cape Canaveral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1532 sqft
Beautiful townhouse in desirable Cape Gardens! Perfect location, close to shopping, the Beeline, restaurants and the BEACH! Owner will consider a pet on case by case basis. All new SS appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Avon By The Sea
1 Unit Available
5300 Ocean Beach Boulevard
5300 Ocean Beach Boulevard, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,470
973 sqft
Cocoa Beach Paradise! Enjoy breakfast on the Balcony, looking out at tranquil views of the ocean each morning!Beautiful, fully furnished 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo unit.Located next to the Cocoa Beach Pier.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
4570 Ocean Beach Boulevard
4570 Ocean Beach Boulevard, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Direct Oceanfront 5th floor Unit offering spectacular views and wonderful sunrises. Well appointed furnishings, carpeted bedrooms and tile throughout the rest of the condo.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
390 W. Cocoa Beach Cswy. Unit 5-1
390 West Cocoa Beach Causeway, Cocoa Beach, FL
Studio
$1,225
414 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
- BEACH LIFE - POOL TO ENJOY BY THE RIVER - WATER INCLUDED IN RENT ($45 Value per Month) - FREE INTERNET AND CABLE TV INCLUDED ($140 Value per Month) - BEAUTIFUL RIVER VIEWS FROM WITHIN CONDO - This is a 1Bedroom/Studio Condo on the FIRST FLOOR WITH

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Cocoa Isles
1 Unit Available
2001 S Banana River Boulevard
2001 S Banana River Boulevard, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1489 sqft
Welcome to Cocoa Beach home! This beautiful 3br/2ba condo is ready to call home. Spacious, open floor plan with a view!...this unit overlooks the marina.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Gateway
1 Unit Available
1724 N Merrimac Drive
1724 North Merrimac Drive, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1412 sqft
Updated, renovated home conveniently located off of 520 in the Newfound Harbor area of Merritt Island. This house has four bedrooms and two full bathrooms with an addition off of the master suite that overlooks the back yard.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
830 N Atlantic Avenue
830 South Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1317 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SIT OUT ON YOUR BALCONY AND ENJOY THE BEAUTIFUL OCEAN & BREEZE!! This is a fabulous, direct ocean front 2/2 in beautiful, desirable Stonewood Towers Condo.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
190 Seminole Lane
190 Seminole Lane, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1080 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW - DIRECT RIVER - TOP FLOOR - Secure building offering 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with a huge balcony to see the beautiful views of the banana river. Unit has just been freshly painted and the carpets have all been professionally cleaned.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Gateway
1 Unit Available
479 Newfound Harbor Drive
479 Newfound Harbor Drive, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1446 sqft
Updated Newfound Harbor Pool Home! Don't miss out on this one! Three bedroom two bath with split plan.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Coconut Cay
1 Unit Available
181 Saint Lucie Lane
181 Saint Lucie Ln, Cocoa Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1925 sqft
AVAILABLE SEPT 1ST.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
24 Units Available
Ventura at Turtle Creek
3802 Alafaya Ln, Rockledge, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,454
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1148 sqft
Learn more about our current Move-In Specials and save today! A great location at an affordable price! Ventura at Turtle Creek Apartment Homes in Rockledge, FL is located on Barnes Boulevard with easy access to Interstate 95 and US Highway 1.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Hampton Homes
1 Unit Available
270 Patrick Ave
270 Patrick Avenue, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1635 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home. This beautiful home has just been completely remodeled and is ready to be your new home. This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, a large kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter top space.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Merritt Park Place
1 Unit Available
256 Parnell Street
256 Parnell Street, Merritt Island, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
700 sqft
RESIDENTIAL OR COMMERCIAL! Cozy Bungalow in the heart of Central Merritt Island. Small dogs welcome! Home has fresh paint and a new kitchen. Large back yard.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1552 University Lane
1552 University Lane, Cocoa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
874 sqft
NICE unit in College Pines. Second floor walk up. Centrally located, across from Campus, close to shopping, restaurants. Stackable washer/dryer in unit. Screened Balcony. Owner will consider one small pet for the right tenant, 20lb max.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Shepards Park Acres
1 Unit Available
985 S Fiske Boulevard
985 South Fiske Boulevard, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
960 sqft
Affordable 2 bedroom conveniently located in the heart of Rockledge. new fence, pets accepted.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Sunny Acres
1 Unit Available
1255 Lynne Drive
1255 Lynne Drive, Merritt Island, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1561 sqft
CONTINGENT! JUST RENOVATED and ready to call home! This rental home has all the comforts of a new home starting with a brand new kitchen to include new cabinets, appliances, lighting, granite counters and a decorative wooden back drop to give it

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Chelsea Park
1 Unit Available
362 Tunbridge Drive
362 Tunbridge Drive, Rockledge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2151 sqft
Three bedrooms plus office (could be 4th bedroom) in this spacious home in desirable Chelsea Park. Tile throughout/no carpet. Open floor plan with separate family room.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Cape Canaveral, FL

Finding an apartment in Cape Canaveral that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

