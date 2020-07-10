/
apartments with washer dryer
42 Apartments for rent in Cape Canaveral, FL with washer-dryer
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
201 Monroe Avenue
201 Monroe Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
This CHARMING apartment (part of a quiet 4-plex) is just a few blocks to the beach! This 2 Bedroom 1 Bath unit comes with a TWO CAR GARAGE! Complete interior remodel. Exterior paint coming soon. Dishwasher and Washer/Dryer included.
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
203 Monroe Avenue
203 Monroe Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
900 sqft
This CHARMING apartment (part of a quiet 4-plex) is just a few blocks to the beach! This 2 Bedroom 1 Bath unit comes with a TWO CAR GARAGE! Complete interior remodel. Exterior paint coming soon. Dishwasher and Washer/Dryer included.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Cape Caneveral Beach Gardens
8597 Canaveral Boulevard
8597 Canaveral Boulevard, Cape Canaveral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1424 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, one car garage townhouse is super clean, just waiting for a new tenant. Features include: stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops in the kitchen, laundry room with washer and dryer.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Columbiad Plaza
220 Columbia Drive
220 Columbia Drive, Cape Canaveral, FL
Studio
$850
465 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice efficiency unit with lots of cabinets with breakfast bar. Washer & dryer in the unit as well as on-site laundry. Tiled floors, oak cabinetry. Great location. Close to 528, beach, shopping, churches and restaurants.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Cape Caneveral Beach Gardens
224 Canaveral Beach Boulevard
224 Canaveral Beach Boulevard, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
828 sqft
Paradise awaits in this fully furnished 2 story townhouse ready for immediate occupancy. Recently renovated with new kitchen and baths. Eat in kitchen with nook and living room.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Banana River Estates
5801 N Atlantic Avenue
5801 North Atlantic Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This is a beautiful fully furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with office, 1 car carport unit in desirable Hidden Harbor Condominium. Unit has modern look with wood vinyl flooring, newer kitchen, bathrooms, appliances, and light fixtures.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
121 Ocean Park Lane
121 Ocean Park Ln, Cape Canaveral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
703 sqft
Bright, fully furnished one bedroom unit in desirable Villages of Seaport gated community. Tile flooring throughout, modern stackable washer and dryer, flat screen TV, and private screened in patio.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Cape Caneveral Beach Gardens
253 Canaveral Beach Boulevard
253 Canaveral Beach Boulevard, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
800 sqft
End unit in triplex! Tons of natural light! Fresh interior paint! Living room/dining room. Kitchen with enough room for breakfast table & chairs. Front patio area. Small fenced in rear yard. Open parking. Rent includes lawn service.
1 of 10
Last updated July 9 at 11:50pm
Contact for Availability
7520 Ridgewood Avenue
7520 Ridgewood Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
It's all about the view! Direct Ocean! Move in ready and shows like a dream. Delightful 2Bdrm/2Ba condo enjoys a fabulous view of the ocean & pool. Unit is completely furnished and has its own washer & dryer ...
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Ocean Woods
8712 Hibiscus Court
8712 Hibiscus Court, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1178 sqft
Available NOW for long term rental! UNFURNISHED 2 bedroom townhouse located in the beautiful gated Ocean Woods community. Offering private courtyard, tile throughout downstairs, carpeting in bedrooms upstairs, washer & dryer.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Shorewood Condo
605 Shorewood Drive
605 Shorewood Drive, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1663 sqft
DIRECT OCEANFRONT CONDO! This oceanfront 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo offers all the benefits of beach front living. Whether a short walk to the beach, or to the pool, this condo offers everything you dream about in a Florida lifestyle.
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Shores of Artesia
436 Sailfish Avenue
436 Sailfish Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1332 sqft
AVAILABLE APRIL 1, 2020! Recently, remodeled, townhouse across street from the beach/ocean .End unit provides very private fenced yard with lovely screened porch for outdoor living all year round.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Banana River Estates
5807 N Atlantic Avenue
5807 North Atlantic Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1354 sqft
Desirable, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in well-maintained Costa Del Sol complex! Unfurnished, washer/dryer hoookups.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
200 International Drive
200 International Drive, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Banana River views! Canaveral Bay second floor unit with views of the Banana River! Two bedroom two bath split plan. Community amenities include community pool, clubhouse area, tennis court, hot tub and kayak/bike storage area.
1 of 16
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Ocean Woods
8761 ILEX CT
8761 Ilex Court, Cape Canaveral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1416 sqft
ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL OCEAN WOODS UNIT! - Property Id: 243198 GATED OCEAN FRONT COMMUNITY IN CAPE CANAVERAL 3 BED 2.
Results within 1 mile of Cape Canaveral
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
6015 Turtle Beach Lane
6015 Turtle Beach Ln, Brevard County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1133 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
RELAX AND REJUVENATE AT NEW, OCEAN FRONT (LOW DENSITY AND QUIET), CONDO BUILDING WITH ONLY 14 UNITS. Located JUST NORTH OF FAMOUS COCOA BEACH PIER with private beach access, heated pool, gated access and assigned garage parking.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Cocoa Ocean Beach Condominiums
104 E Gadsden Lane
104 East Gadsden Lane, Cocoa Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1393 sqft
104 E. Gadsden is a slice pf paradise in the desirable Cocoa Beach area. This three bedroom house is situated right between all the action, from the Kennedy Space Center to the Patrick Air Force Base.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Avon By The Sea
5300 Ocean Beach Blvd 505
5300 Ocean Beach Boulevard, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1011 sqft
GEORGEOUS OCEAN VIEW CONDO ON COCOA BEACH - Property Id: 310735 Cocoa Beach Paradise! Enjoy breakfast on the Balcony, looking out at tranquil views of the ocean each morning!Beautiful, fully furnished 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo unit.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
4570 Ocean Beach Boulevard
4570 Ocean Beach Boulevard, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Direct Oceanfront 5th floor Unit offering spectacular views and wonderful sunrises. Well appointed furnishings, carpeted bedrooms and tile throughout the rest of the condo.
Results within 5 miles of Cape Canaveral
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
1830 N Atlantic Avenue
1830 North Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning views of the Atlantic from this seventh floor ocean front condo. This one bedroom condo has been fully renovated. Tile floors through out, stainless steel appliances and walk in closet. Plenty of storage space and washer/dryer in unit.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
171 N Atlantic Avenue
171 North Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1088 sqft
Available starting April 2020, April thru December $2100. Steps to the sand from your front door!!Direct Ocean Front, all rooms have a view of the ocean! Enjoy relaxing on your ocean front balcony! Brand New Windows & Sliders.
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Cocoa Isles
1595 N Atlantic Avenue
1595 North Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1073 sqft
Direct canal unfurnished condo in Cocoa Beach.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
3170 N Atlantic Avenue
3170 North Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1271 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful oceanfront complex, nice condo: 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, first floor (not ocean view). Beautifully decorated, centrally located. Heated pool & spa, private beach access, washer & dryer in the condo.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Ridge Manor Estates
1300 Arlington Avenue
1300 Arlington Avenue, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1190 sqft
UPDATED home with tile floors with washer and dryer. Fenced yard with large Mango tree. Shed is for Owner's use only. NO pets. Lawn service is included in the rent.
