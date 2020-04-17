All apartments in Cape Canaveral
Last updated April 17 2020 at 5:48 AM

7801 Ridgewood Avenue

7801 Ridgewood Avenue · (321) 784-9602
Location

7801 Ridgewood Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL 32920

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 31 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 608 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
internet access
Don't miss your opportunity to live the beach life! Located across the street from the beach is this beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo fully furnished with wood-laminate flooring throughout, carpet in the bedroom, stainless steel appliances, kitchen opens up to the living room. The community and unit both have been meticulously maintained.. Hurry and see what the beach vibe is all about! Owner will consider 7 Month Lease at $1,500 per month. Tenant responsible for cable, internet and electric.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7801 Ridgewood Avenue have any available units?
7801 Ridgewood Avenue has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7801 Ridgewood Avenue have?
Some of 7801 Ridgewood Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7801 Ridgewood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7801 Ridgewood Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7801 Ridgewood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7801 Ridgewood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Canaveral.
Does 7801 Ridgewood Avenue offer parking?
No, 7801 Ridgewood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7801 Ridgewood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7801 Ridgewood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7801 Ridgewood Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7801 Ridgewood Avenue has a pool.
Does 7801 Ridgewood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7801 Ridgewood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7801 Ridgewood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7801 Ridgewood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7801 Ridgewood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7801 Ridgewood Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
