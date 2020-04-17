7801 Ridgewood Avenue

Amenities

Don't miss your opportunity to live the beach life! Located across the street from the beach is this beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo fully furnished with wood-laminate flooring throughout, carpet in the bedroom, stainless steel appliances, kitchen opens up to the living room. The community and unit both have been meticulously maintained.. Hurry and see what the beach vibe is all about! Owner will consider 7 Month Lease at $1,500 per month. Tenant responsible for cable, internet and electric.