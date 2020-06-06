All apartments in Cape Canaveral
Find more places like 5801 N Atlantic Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cape Canaveral, FL
/
5801 N Atlantic Avenue
Last updated June 6 2020 at 6:59 PM

5801 N Atlantic Avenue

5801 North Atlantic Avenue · (321) 458-6548
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cape Canaveral
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

5801 North Atlantic Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL 32920
Banana River Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 210 · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1251 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carport
pool
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
hot tub
This is a beautiful fully furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with office, 1 car carport unit in desirable Hidden Harbor Condominium. Unit has modern look with wood vinyl flooring, newer kitchen, bathrooms, appliances, and light fixtures. Has an enclosed balcony ready for relaxing. Washer & dryer in unit. Has a sparkling community pool and just steps to the beach - don't miss this property in XLNT location near Port Canaveral, area amenities, shopping, dining, entertainment, services, and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5801 N Atlantic Avenue have any available units?
5801 N Atlantic Avenue has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5801 N Atlantic Avenue have?
Some of 5801 N Atlantic Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5801 N Atlantic Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5801 N Atlantic Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5801 N Atlantic Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5801 N Atlantic Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Canaveral.
Does 5801 N Atlantic Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5801 N Atlantic Avenue does offer parking.
Does 5801 N Atlantic Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5801 N Atlantic Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5801 N Atlantic Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5801 N Atlantic Avenue has a pool.
Does 5801 N Atlantic Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5801 N Atlantic Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5801 N Atlantic Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5801 N Atlantic Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5801 N Atlantic Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5801 N Atlantic Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5801 N Atlantic Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Cape Canaveral 1 BedroomsCape Canaveral 2 Bedrooms
Cape Canaveral 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCape Canaveral Apartments with Gym
Cape Canaveral Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLWest Melbourne, FL
Rockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLViera West, FLAzalea Park, FLGoldenrod, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FLCocoa Beach, FLUniversity, FLDeltona, FL
Glencoe, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FLIndian Harbour Beach, FLSouth Patrick Shores, FLBithlo, FLIndian River Shores, FLWedgefield, FLVero Beach, FLPonce Inlet, FLEdgewater, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusRollins College
Seminole State College of Florida
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity