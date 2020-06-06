5801 N Atlantic Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking pool hot tub

This is a beautiful fully furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with office, 1 car carport unit in desirable Hidden Harbor Condominium. Unit has modern look with wood vinyl flooring, newer kitchen, bathrooms, appliances, and light fixtures. Has an enclosed balcony ready for relaxing. Washer & dryer in unit. Has a sparkling community pool and just steps to the beach - don't miss this property in XLNT location near Port Canaveral, area amenities, shopping, dining, entertainment, services, and more.