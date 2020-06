Amenities

w/d hookup garage pool hot tub

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Clean, smoke-free, poolside unit in HIGHLY sought after Sand Pebbles Oceanfront complex! Great layout with 2 bedrooms, kitchen, inside washer/dryer hookups, large living area, and large private 1 car garage. This is a poolside unit in an oceanfront complex . Less than a 2 minute walk to the sand. (FYI, new sliding glass door ordered and scheduled for installation first week of June.)