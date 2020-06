Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool hot tub

Direct ocean front condo. It has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms that is located on the top floor of the building. This condo has been recently updated with tasteful decor. It has an absolute beautiful, direct ocean view from the living room and also from the master bedroom. Step outside , sit back, relax and watch the cruise ships go by on your own spacious, private balcony. This is a secure building that boasts a heated swimming pool. Unit is AVAILABLE starting 8/1/2019