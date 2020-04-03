415 Madison Avenue

Amenities

Don't miss this cute & modern ground floor condo at Starbeach! Located just steps to the beach in Cape Canaveral, this 1/1 unit has all tile flooring, bright and modern kitchen with full-sized SS fridge and range, eat-in dining area, upgraded ceiling fans and light fixtures, spacious bedroom has exterior access, and more. Starbeach has meticulously maintained grounds with lush tropical landscaping, a sparkling pool, picnic area, and on-site laundry. Near Port Canaveral, shopping, dining, area amenities, and minutes to Kennedy Space Center, Melbourne, and Orlando areas.