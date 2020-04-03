All apartments in Cape Canaveral
415 Madison Avenue

415 Madison Avenue · (321) 458-6548
Location

415 Madison Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL 32920

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit I-102 · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 672 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
hot tub
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
Don't miss this cute & modern ground floor condo at Starbeach! Located just steps to the beach in Cape Canaveral, this 1/1 unit has all tile flooring, bright and modern kitchen with full-sized SS fridge and range, eat-in dining area, upgraded ceiling fans and light fixtures, spacious bedroom has exterior access, and more. Starbeach has meticulously maintained grounds with lush tropical landscaping, a sparkling pool, picnic area, and on-site laundry. Near Port Canaveral, shopping, dining, area amenities, and minutes to Kennedy Space Center, Melbourne, and Orlando areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 Madison Avenue have any available units?
415 Madison Avenue has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 415 Madison Avenue have?
Some of 415 Madison Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 415 Madison Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
415 Madison Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 Madison Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 415 Madison Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Canaveral.
Does 415 Madison Avenue offer parking?
No, 415 Madison Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 415 Madison Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 415 Madison Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 Madison Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 415 Madison Avenue has a pool.
Does 415 Madison Avenue have accessible units?
No, 415 Madison Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 415 Madison Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 415 Madison Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 415 Madison Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 415 Madison Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
