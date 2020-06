Amenities

parking pool air conditioning hot tub carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Ocean Park North with second floor walk up end unit. Complete remodel, everything is new! Freshly repainted, new carpet in the 2 bedrooms with one and half bathrooms. All new fixtures, flooring, and A/C. Quiet corner unit. Complex is convenient with great parking. Tile throughout. Complex offers a refreshing in ground pool. XLNT location just steps to the beach, shopping, dinning, and all major thoroughfares.