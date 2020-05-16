300 Monroe Avenue

Amenities

Renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit in the Casa Canaveral complex just a couple of blocks from the beach. Fully furnished with modern decor and flat screen TVs in the living room and bedroom. This unit has a full kitchen, complete with a dishwasher and microwave. Coin laundry on site. The community pool has a grilling deck with tables with umbrellas.Located near Cape Canaveral's beautiful beaches, Port Canaveral, and just a short drive from Orlando. 7 month lease preferred but owner will consider 3-6 months @ $1450 per month. Rent includes: power, water, basic cable and internet. No smoking. No pets. No availability after 12/31/20.