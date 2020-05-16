All apartments in Cape Canaveral
Find more places like 300 Monroe Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cape Canaveral, FL
/
300 Monroe Avenue
Last updated May 16 2020 at 6:57 PM

300 Monroe Avenue

300 Monroe Avenue · (407) 201-0001
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cape Canaveral
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

300 Monroe Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL 32920

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 14 · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 608 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
Renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit in the Casa Canaveral complex just a couple of blocks from the beach. Fully furnished with modern decor and flat screen TVs in the living room and bedroom. This unit has a full kitchen, complete with a dishwasher and microwave. Coin laundry on site. The community pool has a grilling deck with tables with umbrellas.Located near Cape Canaveral's beautiful beaches, Port Canaveral, and just a short drive from Orlando. 7 month lease preferred but owner will consider 3-6 months @ $1450 per month. Rent includes: power, water, basic cable and internet. No smoking. No pets. No availability after 12/31/20.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 Monroe Avenue have any available units?
300 Monroe Avenue has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 300 Monroe Avenue have?
Some of 300 Monroe Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 Monroe Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
300 Monroe Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Monroe Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 300 Monroe Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Canaveral.
Does 300 Monroe Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 300 Monroe Avenue does offer parking.
Does 300 Monroe Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 Monroe Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Monroe Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 300 Monroe Avenue has a pool.
Does 300 Monroe Avenue have accessible units?
No, 300 Monroe Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 300 Monroe Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 Monroe Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 300 Monroe Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 300 Monroe Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 300 Monroe Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Cape Canaveral 1 BedroomsCape Canaveral 2 Bedrooms
Cape Canaveral 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCape Canaveral Apartments with Gym
Cape Canaveral Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLWest Melbourne, FL
Rockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLViera West, FLAzalea Park, FLGoldenrod, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FLCocoa Beach, FLUniversity, FLDeltona, FL
Glencoe, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FLIndian Harbour Beach, FLSouth Patrick Shores, FLBithlo, FLIndian River Shores, FLWedgefield, FLVero Beach, FLPonce Inlet, FLEdgewater, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusRollins College
Seminole State College of Florida
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity