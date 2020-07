Amenities

End unit in triplex! Tons of natural light! Fresh interior paint! Living room/dining room. Kitchen with enough room for breakfast table & chairs. Front patio area. Small fenced in rear yard. Open parking. Rent includes lawn service. Owner will consider a small pet under 20lbs. No aggressive breeds please. Washer/dryer in unit are ''as is'' - owner will not replace or repair. New dishwasher being installed. Unit is in walking distance to the beach. Great Cape Canaveral location - close to shopping, dining, the Port & more!