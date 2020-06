Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub media room

Gated & Secure Beach Side Beauty, Spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse, the master bedroom is on the ground floor, 3 bedrooms upstairs, 2.5 baths. Upstairs has a large loft that would make the perfect Family/Media Room so many possibilities with this much square footage. Just a couple of blocks to the beach & beautiful Jetty Park. This gem is in a secure gated community with inviting swimming pool & hot tub.