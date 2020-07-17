All apartments in Brevard County
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:41 PM

98 Mohican Way

98 Mohican Way · (305) 725-3339
Location

98 Mohican Way, Brevard County, FL 32951

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1296 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
WELCOME TO YOUR NEW BEACHSIDE HOME!WALK TO THE BEACH FROM THIS GREAT 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE HOME IN SUNNYLAND BEACH! This one of the South Beaches most desirable neighborhoods. Home features many upgrades including updated bathrooms, flooring , all new appliances and new A/C . New double glass slider opens to a large tiled back patio overlooking private, lush backyard. Perfect for a BBQ after a day at the beach! Community has a private, gated beach access that is just a short stroll from your front door!Bring your boat, Local ramp just blocks away at Honest Johns fish Camp. Great Golf and Tennis right next door at Aquarina Country club.1 dog ok with owner approval, sorry, no cats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 98 Mohican Way have any available units?
98 Mohican Way has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 98 Mohican Way have?
Some of 98 Mohican Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 98 Mohican Way currently offering any rent specials?
98 Mohican Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 98 Mohican Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 98 Mohican Way is pet friendly.
Does 98 Mohican Way offer parking?
Yes, 98 Mohican Way offers parking.
Does 98 Mohican Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 98 Mohican Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 98 Mohican Way have a pool?
No, 98 Mohican Way does not have a pool.
Does 98 Mohican Way have accessible units?
No, 98 Mohican Way does not have accessible units.
Does 98 Mohican Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 98 Mohican Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 98 Mohican Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 98 Mohican Way has units with air conditioning.
