98 Mohican Way

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning tennis court

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage tennis court

WELCOME TO YOUR NEW BEACHSIDE HOME!WALK TO THE BEACH FROM THIS GREAT 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE HOME IN SUNNYLAND BEACH! This one of the South Beaches most desirable neighborhoods. Home features many upgrades including updated bathrooms, flooring , all new appliances and new A/C . New double glass slider opens to a large tiled back patio overlooking private, lush backyard. Perfect for a BBQ after a day at the beach! Community has a private, gated beach access that is just a short stroll from your front door!Bring your boat, Local ramp just blocks away at Honest Johns fish Camp. Great Golf and Tennis right next door at Aquarina Country club.1 dog ok with owner approval, sorry, no cats.