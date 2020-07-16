7667 N Wickham Road

Amenities
Perfectly located in the heart of Suntree, don't miss out on this beautifully updated 3 bedroom 2 bath condo in desirable Cypress Cove. Condo features a beautiful upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops, new stainless steel appliances, and lots of cabinetry. New hurricane rated windows installed. Full size washer and dryer included. Community amenities include a gorgeous pool and hot tub set around lush tropical landscape, Fitness area and tennis court. Perfect Suntree location minutes to the Brevard Zoo, The Avenues Mall, I-95, the Beach, Dining, Medical & services. Come see this one!!! Owner will consider one small cat or dog (up to 20 lbs).