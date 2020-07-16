All apartments in Brevard County
Find more places like 7667 N Wickham Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brevard County, FL
/
7667 N Wickham Road
Last updated July 11 2020 at 4:12 PM

7667 N Wickham Road

7667 North Wickham Road · (321) 631-5511
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

7667 North Wickham Road, Brevard County, FL 32940

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 310 · Avail. now

$1,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1256 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Perfectly located in the heart of Suntree, don't miss out on this beautifully updated 3 bedroom 2 bath condo in desirable Cypress Cove. Condo features a beautiful upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops, new stainless steel appliances, and lots of cabinetry. New hurricane rated windows installed. Full size washer and dryer included. Community amenities include a gorgeous pool and hot tub set around lush tropical landscape, Fitness area and tennis court. Perfect Suntree location minutes to the Brevard Zoo, The Avenues Mall, I-95, the Beach, Dining, Medical & services. Come see this one!!! Owner will consider one small cat or dog (up to 20 lbs).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7667 N Wickham Road have any available units?
7667 N Wickham Road has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7667 N Wickham Road have?
Some of 7667 N Wickham Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7667 N Wickham Road currently offering any rent specials?
7667 N Wickham Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7667 N Wickham Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 7667 N Wickham Road is pet friendly.
Does 7667 N Wickham Road offer parking?
Yes, 7667 N Wickham Road offers parking.
Does 7667 N Wickham Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7667 N Wickham Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7667 N Wickham Road have a pool?
Yes, 7667 N Wickham Road has a pool.
Does 7667 N Wickham Road have accessible units?
No, 7667 N Wickham Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7667 N Wickham Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7667 N Wickham Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7667 N Wickham Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 7667 N Wickham Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 7667 N Wickham Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Savannahs at James Landing
3051 Savannah Way
Melbourne, FL 32935
Compass
3595 Misty Oak Dr
Melbourne, FL 32901
Pavilions at Monterey
1635 Monterey Dr
Palm Bay, FL 32905
Lakeside at Greenboro
7670 Greenboro Dr
West Melbourne, FL 32904
Highlands Viera West
2185 Judge Fran Jamieson Way
Viera West, FL 32940
Reserves of Melbourne
2262 Crippen Ct
Melbourne, FL 32904
The Haven at West Melbourne
4550 Explorer Dr
West Melbourne, FL 32904
The Artisan at Viera
2560 Judge Fran Jamieson Way
Viera West, FL 32940

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLPort St. Lucie, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLCape Canaveral, FLViera West, FLTitusville, FLSharpes, FLPort St. John, FLCocoa West, FL
Merritt Island, FLCocoa, FLSebastian, FLMelbourne Beach, FLSatellite Beach, FLIndian Harbour Beach, FLIndialantic, FLWest Melbourne, FLSouth Patrick Shores, FLCocoa Beach, FLRockledge, FLViera East, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity