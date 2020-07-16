All apartments in Brevard County
Last updated February 16 2020 at 10:49 AM

4441 Longbow Drive

4441 Longbow Drive · (321) 222-8347
Location

4441 Longbow Drive, Brevard County, FL 32796

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2416 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Awesome 3/2 pool home with huge lanai in Sherwood is an entertainer's dream come true! The HUGE lanai is lined with beautiful pecky cypress wood. Brand new carpet in the MASSIVE family room also has a fireplace, bar, and overlooks the pool area! Additional large bonus room makes a perfect location for an office area, food serving area for parties, kids play area and countless others. Split plan with beautiful hardwood cherry flooring in the dinning and family areas. Recent interior paint, track lighting throughout, and additional storage under seating area in the living room. Large front porch is the perfect place for your rocking chairs. Notable updates include: recent interior paint, crown molding, 5 year old ac and duct work, 7 year old roof, heat resistant windows.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4441 Longbow Drive have any available units?
4441 Longbow Drive has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4441 Longbow Drive have?
Some of 4441 Longbow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4441 Longbow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4441 Longbow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4441 Longbow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4441 Longbow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brevard County.
Does 4441 Longbow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4441 Longbow Drive offers parking.
Does 4441 Longbow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4441 Longbow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4441 Longbow Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4441 Longbow Drive has a pool.
Does 4441 Longbow Drive have accessible units?
No, 4441 Longbow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4441 Longbow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4441 Longbow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4441 Longbow Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4441 Longbow Drive has units with air conditioning.
