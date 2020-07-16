4441 Longbow Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Awesome 3/2 pool home with huge lanai in Sherwood is an entertainer's dream come true! The HUGE lanai is lined with beautiful pecky cypress wood. Brand new carpet in the MASSIVE family room also has a fireplace, bar, and overlooks the pool area! Additional large bonus room makes a perfect location for an office area, food serving area for parties, kids play area and countless others. Split plan with beautiful hardwood cherry flooring in the dinning and family areas. Recent interior paint, track lighting throughout, and additional storage under seating area in the living room. Large front porch is the perfect place for your rocking chairs. Notable updates include: recent interior paint, crown molding, 5 year old ac and duct work, 7 year old roof, heat resistant windows.