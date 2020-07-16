3044 SEA PLANE LANE

Amenities

RARE LONG-TERM RENTAL OPPORTUNITY AT MARGARITAVILLE RESORT ORLANDO!! FULLY FURNISHED COTTAGE 1539-C Model (Floor Plan

attached). "Son of a Sailor" Theme with High-End Ethan Allen Furniture and ALL Necessary Housewares! Just Bring Clothes and Move Right In! 3 Bedrooms and 3 Bathrooms with Master Bedroom on Second Floor and Bonus Bunk Room! RENTAL RATE INCLUDES ALL OF THE FOLLOWING: Cable TV, Internet, Phone, Trash Pickup, Landscaping Maintenance, Pest Control, Gym Access, Membership to Fins Up Beach Club Amenities including Pools and the Salty Rim Bar & Grill! Leases less than 6 months will have utilities included for an additional $200 per month. Full size Washer and Dryer in Unit! Upgraded Appliances, Kitchen Countertops and Flooring. In-Ceiling Speakers in Living Room that Connects to TV or Phone Via App! Located Close to All the Amenities! Back Yard Landscaping has Beautiful Foliage and Shell/Sand Pathways! Close to Shopping, Entertainment, Highways and Many Restaurants! Leases Must Be Three (3) Months or Longer. Leases less than 6 months long subject to Osceola County Sales Tax. Tenants will have access to entire Resort with Multiple Pools, Restaurants, Bars, Live Music, Gym, Kid's Club, On-Site Water Park, Retail and More! AMAZING LOCATION ON 192 ACROSS THE STREET FROM DISNEY'S ANIMAL KINGDOM! DLs, Proof of Income, Background, Credit and Eviction Check required for Tenants. Come Relax and Enjoy Living in Paradise!