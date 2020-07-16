All apartments in Brevard County
Last updated April 20 2020 at 3:54 AM

3044 SEA PLANE LANE

3044 Sea Avenue · (954) 304-4932
Location

3044 Sea Avenue, Brevard County, FL 32903
Putnam Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,950

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1539 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
RARE LONG-TERM RENTAL OPPORTUNITY AT MARGARITAVILLE RESORT ORLANDO!! FULLY FURNISHED COTTAGE 1539-C Model (Floor Plan
attached). "Son of a Sailor" Theme with High-End Ethan Allen Furniture and ALL Necessary Housewares! Just Bring Clothes and Move Right In! 3 Bedrooms and 3 Bathrooms with Master Bedroom on Second Floor and Bonus Bunk Room! RENTAL RATE INCLUDES ALL OF THE FOLLOWING: Cable TV, Internet, Phone, Trash Pickup, Landscaping Maintenance, Pest Control, Gym Access, Membership to Fins Up Beach Club Amenities including Pools and the Salty Rim Bar & Grill! Leases less than 6 months will have utilities included for an additional $200 per month. Full size Washer and Dryer in Unit! Upgraded Appliances, Kitchen Countertops and Flooring. In-Ceiling Speakers in Living Room that Connects to TV or Phone Via App! Located Close to All the Amenities! Back Yard Landscaping has Beautiful Foliage and Shell/Sand Pathways! Close to Shopping, Entertainment, Highways and Many Restaurants! Leases Must Be Three (3) Months or Longer. Leases less than 6 months long subject to Osceola County Sales Tax. Tenants will have access to entire Resort with Multiple Pools, Restaurants, Bars, Live Music, Gym, Kid's Club, On-Site Water Park, Retail and More! AMAZING LOCATION ON 192 ACROSS THE STREET FROM DISNEY'S ANIMAL KINGDOM! DLs, Proof of Income, Background, Credit and Eviction Check required for Tenants. Come Relax and Enjoy Living in Paradise!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3044 SEA PLANE LANE have any available units?
3044 SEA PLANE LANE has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3044 SEA PLANE LANE have?
Some of 3044 SEA PLANE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3044 SEA PLANE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
3044 SEA PLANE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3044 SEA PLANE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 3044 SEA PLANE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brevard County.
Does 3044 SEA PLANE LANE offer parking?
No, 3044 SEA PLANE LANE does not offer parking.
Does 3044 SEA PLANE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3044 SEA PLANE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3044 SEA PLANE LANE have a pool?
Yes, 3044 SEA PLANE LANE has a pool.
Does 3044 SEA PLANE LANE have accessible units?
No, 3044 SEA PLANE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 3044 SEA PLANE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3044 SEA PLANE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3044 SEA PLANE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3044 SEA PLANE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
