9304 Crescent Loop Cir #306 Available 07/15/20 Tampa: 2 bed/2 bath in Crosswynde on the 3rd Floor! - AVAILABLE JULY 15th! Beautiful condo with 9-foot ceiling, crown molding, large walk-in closet, ceramic tile foyer and a screened balcony. The kitchen features a breakfast bar and is open to the dining area and sunken living room. Other features are an inside utility room with washer/dryer included, ceiling fans, built-in shelving and all kitchen appliances.

The community has a clubhouse, pool, fitness center, tennis court, volleyball court, playground, laundry facility and bike room. Convenient to shopping, dining and all major roads.



EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY



FEATURES:

3rd Floor Unit in building 11

All Appliances

Breakfast Bar

Sunken Living Room

Dining Area

Open Floor Plan

Inside Utility w/Washer and Dryer

Carpet and Tile Flooring

Walk-in Closet

Built-in Shelving

Tub/Shower Combo in Both Bathrooms

Screened Balcony

Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy



Water is to be invoiced separately by the management company when the bill is received in the office. No water deposit is required.



Small Pets (30lbs and under) are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. PICTURE OF PET REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION.



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!

APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult



APPLICATION PROCESS:



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Sexual offender websites

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.



IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.



How to prove your income?



Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.



ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!



