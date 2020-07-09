All apartments in Brandon
Find more places like 9304 Crescent Loop Cir #306.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brandon, FL
/
9304 Crescent Loop Cir #306
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

9304 Crescent Loop Cir #306

9304 Crescent Loop Cir · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brandon
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

9304 Crescent Loop Cir, Brandon, FL 33619

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
bike storage
tennis court
volleyball court
9304 Crescent Loop Cir #306 Available 07/15/20 Tampa: 2 bed/2 bath in Crosswynde on the 3rd Floor! - AVAILABLE JULY 15th! Beautiful condo with 9-foot ceiling, crown molding, large walk-in closet, ceramic tile foyer and a screened balcony. The kitchen features a breakfast bar and is open to the dining area and sunken living room. Other features are an inside utility room with washer/dryer included, ceiling fans, built-in shelving and all kitchen appliances.
The community has a clubhouse, pool, fitness center, tennis court, volleyball court, playground, laundry facility and bike room. Convenient to shopping, dining and all major roads.

EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY

FEATURES:
3rd Floor Unit in building 11
All Appliances
Breakfast Bar
Sunken Living Room
Dining Area
Open Floor Plan
Inside Utility w/Washer and Dryer
Carpet and Tile Flooring
Walk-in Closet
Built-in Shelving
Tub/Shower Combo in Both Bathrooms
Screened Balcony
Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy

Water is to be invoiced separately by the management company when the bill is received in the office. No water deposit is required.

Small Pets (30lbs and under) are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. PICTURE OF PET REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION.

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

APPLICATION PROCESS:

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.

IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.

How to prove your income?

Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!

(RLNE2329146)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9304 Crescent Loop Cir #306 have any available units?
9304 Crescent Loop Cir #306 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 9304 Crescent Loop Cir #306 have?
Some of 9304 Crescent Loop Cir #306's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9304 Crescent Loop Cir #306 currently offering any rent specials?
9304 Crescent Loop Cir #306 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9304 Crescent Loop Cir #306 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9304 Crescent Loop Cir #306 is pet friendly.
Does 9304 Crescent Loop Cir #306 offer parking?
No, 9304 Crescent Loop Cir #306 does not offer parking.
Does 9304 Crescent Loop Cir #306 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9304 Crescent Loop Cir #306 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9304 Crescent Loop Cir #306 have a pool?
Yes, 9304 Crescent Loop Cir #306 has a pool.
Does 9304 Crescent Loop Cir #306 have accessible units?
Yes, 9304 Crescent Loop Cir #306 has accessible units.
Does 9304 Crescent Loop Cir #306 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9304 Crescent Loop Cir #306 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Find a Sublet
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lucerne
1419 Lake Lucerne Way
Brandon, FL 33511
Lakewood Apartments
1651 Lake Meadow Cir S
Brandon, FL 33510
THE RETREAT AT BERMUDA LAKE
2648 Bermuda Lake Dr
Brandon, FL 33510
Westwood @60
1212 Askew Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
The Addison
2516 Annapolis Way
Brandon, FL 33511
Tapestry Town Center
650 Tapestry Lane
Brandon, FL 33511
Century Crosstown
9712 Bosque Creek Cir
Brandon, FL 33619
Avenue @Creekbridge 
1002 Creekbridge Rd
Brandon, FL 33511

Similar Pages

Brandon 1 BedroomsBrandon 2 Bedrooms
Brandon Dog Friendly ApartmentsBrandon Luxury Places
Brandon Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa