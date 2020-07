808 CHILDERS LOOP

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

KITCHEN IN PROCESS OF BEING UPDATED. COMPLETION ESTIMATE APRIL 20TH



THIS SUPER 5 BEDROOM HOME WILL MAKE ANY SIZE FAMILY SMILE, BECAUSE EVERYONE WILL HAVE PLENTY OF ROOM INSIDE AS WELL AS OUT. STEP OUT INTO YOUR LUSH TROPICAL BACK GARDEN AND RELAX BY THE LARGE 15' DEEP POOL WITH A GOOD BOOK AND COOL DRINK.THIS SUPER NICE HOME IS LOCATED IN THE HEART OF BRANDON NEAR MAJOR SHOPPING AND FINE DINING. IT IS CONVENIENT TO BOTH TAMPA AND ORLANDO AS WELL AS ACCESSABLE TO ALL MAJOR HIGHWAYS LEADING ANYWHERE. LEAVE THE DAYS STRESS BEHIND AS YOU RELAX BY THE POOL INTHE LARGE TROPICAL BACK YARD. THIS HOME OFFERS ROOM FOR EVERYONE TO ENGAGE IN THEIR FAVORITE ACTIVITY. ON THE OCCASIONAL COOL EVENING. RELAX IN THE HUGE FAMILY ROOM, LIGHT A FIRE AND SIT BY THE WARM FIREPLACE. THE QUIET STREETS AND PEACEFUL NEIGHBORHOODMAKES THIS AN IDEAL PLACE TO LIVE.