806 ERIK LAKE ROAD
Last updated October 25 2019 at 4:08 AM

806 ERIK LAKE ROAD

806 Erik Lake Road · No Longer Available
Location

806 Erik Lake Road, Brandon, FL 33510
Woodberry

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don't miss your chance to make this gorgeous house your new home! Located in Woodberry gated community, the front exterior boasts a covered entrance, a two-car garage, and a lush green, shaded lawn that wraps around to the backyard, which is complete with a screened-in patio and privacy fence for your outdoor entertainment! The interior designed with stunning wood floors and stylish tile throughout the communal living areas, and the cozy bedrooms are complete with plush carpeting. The master bath offers you a garden tub, separate shower, and a dual vanity sink, and the kitchen is complete with stainless steel appliances and plenty of room for more than one cook! Make this your home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 806 ERIK LAKE ROAD have any available units?
806 ERIK LAKE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 806 ERIK LAKE ROAD have?
Some of 806 ERIK LAKE ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 806 ERIK LAKE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
806 ERIK LAKE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 806 ERIK LAKE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 806 ERIK LAKE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 806 ERIK LAKE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 806 ERIK LAKE ROAD offers parking.
Does 806 ERIK LAKE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 806 ERIK LAKE ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 806 ERIK LAKE ROAD have a pool?
No, 806 ERIK LAKE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 806 ERIK LAKE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 806 ERIK LAKE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 806 ERIK LAKE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 806 ERIK LAKE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
