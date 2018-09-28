806 ERIK LAKE ROAD

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Don't miss your chance to make this gorgeous house your new home! Located in Woodberry gated community, the front exterior boasts a covered entrance, a two-car garage, and a lush green, shaded lawn that wraps around to the backyard, which is complete with a screened-in patio and privacy fence for your outdoor entertainment! The interior designed with stunning wood floors and stylish tile throughout the communal living areas, and the cozy bedrooms are complete with plush carpeting. The master bath offers you a garden tub, separate shower, and a dual vanity sink, and the kitchen is complete with stainless steel appliances and plenty of room for more than one cook! Make this your home and apply today!