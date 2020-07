Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated gym pool pool table

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool pool table cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

803 Lake Haven Square #102 Available 06/01/19 2/2 Condo downstairs with new laminate flooring - Welcome to our recently remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condominium in Brandon, FL. The property has luxury laminate flooring throughout, new fixtures, new baseboards, new paint, and a wonderful location. Rent includes water, trash, sewer, pest control, and a washer/dryer. Preview this wonderful property today!



(RLNE4047784)