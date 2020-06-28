All apartments in Brandon
730 BURLWOOD STREET

Location

730 Burlwood Street, Brandon, FL 33511
Towne Estate

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Perfectly located in BRANDON, minutes from every daily need with COMMUNITY pool and playground. New wood look TILE floor on first level and new GRANITE counter tops and serene WATER view in back. This is an awesome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 730 BURLWOOD STREET have any available units?
730 BURLWOOD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 730 BURLWOOD STREET have?
Some of 730 BURLWOOD STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 730 BURLWOOD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
730 BURLWOOD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 730 BURLWOOD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 730 BURLWOOD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 730 BURLWOOD STREET offer parking?
Yes, 730 BURLWOOD STREET offers parking.
Does 730 BURLWOOD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 730 BURLWOOD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 730 BURLWOOD STREET have a pool?
Yes, 730 BURLWOOD STREET has a pool.
Does 730 BURLWOOD STREET have accessible units?
No, 730 BURLWOOD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 730 BURLWOOD STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 730 BURLWOOD STREET has units with dishwashers.
