Perfectly located in BRANDON, minutes from every daily need with COMMUNITY pool and playground. New wood look TILE floor on first level and new GRANITE counter tops and serene WATER view in back. This is an awesome home!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 730 BURLWOOD STREET have any available units?
730 BURLWOOD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 730 BURLWOOD STREET have?
Some of 730 BURLWOOD STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 730 BURLWOOD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
730 BURLWOOD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.