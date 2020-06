Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Please call Dave Green at 813-407-3766 for more information on this home. Large fenced in backyard complete with a screen lanai. The kitchen

has a lot of work space along with an eat-in area over looking the backyard.

Washer and dryer are staying with this home. Newer appliances and ac system.

Great location, close to everything! Exterior painted 09/16