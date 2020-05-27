612 CEDAR WAXWING DRIVE

Amenities

BIG Home has rooms for the whole family!! Main level features formal living and dining rooms at front, Family room at back, Large Kitchen with separate breakfast nook, inside laundry room, a Den/office, and a full bath. Upstairs you'll find a Loft/Bonus Area, 4 Bedrooms and 3 full baths!! Additional features include a 3 car garage, oversized homesite, recently painted inside & out, NEW CARPETS, Kitchen with Island and large pantry closet, wood cabinets, Huge Master suite with with 12x7 WALK-IN Closet and Deluxe Bath!! Perfect location just North of Hwy 60, only minutes to the assigned schools, easy access to I-75, I-4, the Crosstown Expressway, MacDill AFB, and Downtown Tampa!! Great location in Brandon just minutes to shopping, restaurants, and more!! Available for quick occupancy as needed.