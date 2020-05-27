All apartments in Brandon
Last updated May 2 2019 at 2:04 AM

612 CEDAR WAXWING DRIVE

612 Cedar Waxwing Drive · No Longer Available
Location

612 Cedar Waxwing Drive, Brandon, FL 33510

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
BIG Home has rooms for the whole family!! Main level features formal living and dining rooms at front, Family room at back, Large Kitchen with separate breakfast nook, inside laundry room, a Den/office, and a full bath. Upstairs you'll find a Loft/Bonus Area, 4 Bedrooms and 3 full baths!! Additional features include a 3 car garage, oversized homesite, recently painted inside & out, NEW CARPETS, Kitchen with Island and large pantry closet, wood cabinets, Huge Master suite with with 12x7 WALK-IN Closet and Deluxe Bath!! Perfect location just North of Hwy 60, only minutes to the assigned schools, easy access to I-75, I-4, the Crosstown Expressway, MacDill AFB, and Downtown Tampa!! Great location in Brandon just minutes to shopping, restaurants, and more!! Available for quick occupancy as needed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 612 CEDAR WAXWING DRIVE have any available units?
612 CEDAR WAXWING DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 612 CEDAR WAXWING DRIVE have?
Some of 612 CEDAR WAXWING DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 612 CEDAR WAXWING DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
612 CEDAR WAXWING DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 CEDAR WAXWING DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 612 CEDAR WAXWING DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 612 CEDAR WAXWING DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 612 CEDAR WAXWING DRIVE offers parking.
Does 612 CEDAR WAXWING DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 612 CEDAR WAXWING DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 CEDAR WAXWING DRIVE have a pool?
No, 612 CEDAR WAXWING DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 612 CEDAR WAXWING DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 612 CEDAR WAXWING DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 612 CEDAR WAXWING DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 612 CEDAR WAXWING DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
