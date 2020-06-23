Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace refrigerator

601 Angelica Pl. Available 03/01/19 Brandon - 3/2/2 in Timber Pond - Great home located in the wonderful neighborhood of Timber Pond. This Brandon location home is situated on a large corner lot with great curb appeal. Step into this 3 bedroom home to find and open living space of living room,with fireplace, formal dining area and a fully equipped kitchen with breakfast nook, closet pantry and wine fridge! Separate laundry room off the kitchen leads to the garage that has a side door entry to yard. the living room has 2 doors that lead out the large screened lanai. Out here you will find a great place for entertaining! Has a built in bar with sink and fridge. 2 open patios and a zen like setting garden. Come and see this wonderful home and make it yours today!



(RLNE4226669)