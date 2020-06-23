All apartments in Brandon
Brandon, FL
601 Angelica Pl.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

601 Angelica Pl.

601 Angelica Place · No Longer Available
Location

601 Angelica Place, Brandon, FL 33510
Timber Pond

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
601 Angelica Pl. Available 03/01/19 Brandon - 3/2/2 in Timber Pond - Great home located in the wonderful neighborhood of Timber Pond. This Brandon location home is situated on a large corner lot with great curb appeal. Step into this 3 bedroom home to find and open living space of living room,with fireplace, formal dining area and a fully equipped kitchen with breakfast nook, closet pantry and wine fridge! Separate laundry room off the kitchen leads to the garage that has a side door entry to yard. the living room has 2 doors that lead out the large screened lanai. Out here you will find a great place for entertaining! Has a built in bar with sink and fridge. 2 open patios and a zen like setting garden. Come and see this wonderful home and make it yours today!

(RLNE4226669)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 Angelica Pl. have any available units?
601 Angelica Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 601 Angelica Pl. have?
Some of 601 Angelica Pl.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 Angelica Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
601 Angelica Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 Angelica Pl. pet-friendly?
Yes, 601 Angelica Pl. is pet friendly.
Does 601 Angelica Pl. offer parking?
Yes, 601 Angelica Pl. offers parking.
Does 601 Angelica Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 601 Angelica Pl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 Angelica Pl. have a pool?
No, 601 Angelica Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 601 Angelica Pl. have accessible units?
No, 601 Angelica Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 601 Angelica Pl. have units with dishwashers?
No, 601 Angelica Pl. does not have units with dishwashers.
