507 BROKEN LIMB PLACE
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:58 AM

507 BROKEN LIMB PLACE

507 Broken Limb Place · No Longer Available
Location

507 Broken Limb Place, Brandon, FL 33510

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Available July 15, 2020. Be the first to rent this 2 BEDROOM/2.5 BATH in the gated town home community of Lakewood Ridge Town homes. Town home has two assigned parking spaces in front of the unit. From the inviting front porch you enter into formal living and dining areas. Home also offers family room just off the Kitchen breakfast bar. Back screen patio offers outdoor storage closet. Upstairs has two master suites & laundry closet with washer & dryer. Newer AC. Community pool. Location provides easy access to major highways & interstate systems with local shopping & dinning

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 507 BROKEN LIMB PLACE have any available units?
507 BROKEN LIMB PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 507 BROKEN LIMB PLACE have?
Some of 507 BROKEN LIMB PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 507 BROKEN LIMB PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
507 BROKEN LIMB PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 BROKEN LIMB PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 507 BROKEN LIMB PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 507 BROKEN LIMB PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 507 BROKEN LIMB PLACE offers parking.
Does 507 BROKEN LIMB PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 507 BROKEN LIMB PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 BROKEN LIMB PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 507 BROKEN LIMB PLACE has a pool.
Does 507 BROKEN LIMB PLACE have accessible units?
No, 507 BROKEN LIMB PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 507 BROKEN LIMB PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 507 BROKEN LIMB PLACE has units with dishwashers.

