507 BROKEN LIMB PLACE

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Available July 15, 2020. Be the first to rent this 2 BEDROOM/2.5 BATH in the gated town home community of Lakewood Ridge Town homes. Town home has two assigned parking spaces in front of the unit. From the inviting front porch you enter into formal living and dining areas. Home also offers family room just off the Kitchen breakfast bar. Back screen patio offers outdoor storage closet. Upstairs has two master suites & laundry closet with washer & dryer. Newer AC. Community pool. Location provides easy access to major highways & interstate systems with local shopping & dinning