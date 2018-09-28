All apartments in Brandon
4837 POND RIDGE DRIVE

4837 Pond Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4837 Pond Ridge Drive, Brandon, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
A RARE FIND! POPULAR VALHALLA! LOCATION! EZ commute to everywhere from this GATED COMMUNITY! Hop on the Lee Roy Selmon tollway for an express drive to downtown Tampa & beyond! Minutes to I-75 for an EZ drive to Tampa, Orlando, Bradenton, Sarasota, etc. Quiet GATED COMMUNITY OFFERS PRIVACY & SECURITY! Enjoy your time in one of 2 POOLS, or dine in a huge variety of restaurants just minutes from home! Shopping, banks & recreation are within easy reach! Beautiful WATER VIEW from living room & master bedroom! Ask to see this terrific rental before it is gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4837 POND RIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
4837 POND RIDGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 4837 POND RIDGE DRIVE have?
Some of 4837 POND RIDGE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4837 POND RIDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4837 POND RIDGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4837 POND RIDGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4837 POND RIDGE DRIVE is not pet friendly.
Does 4837 POND RIDGE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4837 POND RIDGE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 4837 POND RIDGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4837 POND RIDGE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4837 POND RIDGE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 4837 POND RIDGE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 4837 POND RIDGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4837 POND RIDGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4837 POND RIDGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4837 POND RIDGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
