4837 POND RIDGE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan microwave

A RARE FIND! POPULAR VALHALLA! LOCATION! EZ commute to everywhere from this GATED COMMUNITY! Hop on the Lee Roy Selmon tollway for an express drive to downtown Tampa & beyond! Minutes to I-75 for an EZ drive to Tampa, Orlando, Bradenton, Sarasota, etc. Quiet GATED COMMUNITY OFFERS PRIVACY & SECURITY! Enjoy your time in one of 2 POOLS, or dine in a huge variety of restaurants just minutes from home! Shopping, banks & recreation are within easy reach! Beautiful WATER VIEW from living room & master bedroom! Ask to see this terrific rental before it is gone!