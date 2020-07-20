3108 BRYAN ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

This is a must see!!! This house has been upgraded to the max....ceramic tile through-out except the bedrooms which have new carpet. New roof, new a/c, new kitchen with all appliances. 2 bathrooms completely renovated with ceramic tile walls and floors with an extra large walk-in shower in master bath. Room to park RV, boat, etc. 2 car garage, fireplace, lanai with firepit. All interior doors have been replaced with 6 panel doors. New exterior doors. No water bill as property is on well and septic. Country setting but close to shopping, dining, best schools, I-75, Crosstown, Hwy 60. No HOA. Not in a densely populated community