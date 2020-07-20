All apartments in Brandon
Last updated July 16 2019 at 11:06 PM

3108 BRYAN ROAD

3108 Bryan Rd · No Longer Available
Location

3108 Bryan Rd, Brandon, FL 33511

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
This is a must see!!! This house has been upgraded to the max....ceramic tile through-out except the bedrooms which have new carpet. New roof, new a/c, new kitchen with all appliances. 2 bathrooms completely renovated with ceramic tile walls and floors with an extra large walk-in shower in master bath. Room to park RV, boat, etc. 2 car garage, fireplace, lanai with firepit. All interior doors have been replaced with 6 panel doors. New exterior doors. No water bill as property is on well and septic. Country setting but close to shopping, dining, best schools, I-75, Crosstown, Hwy 60. No HOA. Not in a densely populated community

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3108 BRYAN ROAD have any available units?
3108 BRYAN ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 3108 BRYAN ROAD have?
Some of 3108 BRYAN ROAD's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3108 BRYAN ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
3108 BRYAN ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3108 BRYAN ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 3108 BRYAN ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 3108 BRYAN ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 3108 BRYAN ROAD offers parking.
Does 3108 BRYAN ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3108 BRYAN ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3108 BRYAN ROAD have a pool?
No, 3108 BRYAN ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 3108 BRYAN ROAD have accessible units?
No, 3108 BRYAN ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 3108 BRYAN ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3108 BRYAN ROAD has units with dishwashers.
