pet friendly recently renovated gym pool pool table tennis court

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool pool table cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Water Front 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo for Rent in Brandon - 2nd Floor - Incredible Views - Welcome to our lake front 1 bedroom 1 bath for lease in Brandon, fl. The property is located at 308 Lake Parsons Green #205, Brandon, FL 33511. The interior features new paint, new carpet, new lighting, upgraded appliances, and incredible lake front views of Hendricks Lake. To apply for the property go to www.powellrealty.com or visit our office onsite in the clubhouse. For additional questions contact Cody Powell @ 904-710-8056 or cody@powellrealty.com .



