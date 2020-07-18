All apartments in Brandon
308 Lake Parsons Green #205
308 Lake Parsons Green #205

308 Lake Parsons Green 205 · No Longer Available
Location

308 Lake Parsons Green 205, Brandon, FL 33511

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Water Front 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo for Rent in Brandon - 2nd Floor - Incredible Views - Welcome to our lake front 1 bedroom 1 bath for lease in Brandon, fl. The property is located at 308 Lake Parsons Green #205, Brandon, FL 33511. The interior features new paint, new carpet, new lighting, upgraded appliances, and incredible lake front views of Hendricks Lake. To apply for the property go to www.powellrealty.com or visit our office onsite in the clubhouse. For additional questions contact Cody Powell @ 904-710-8056 or cody@powellrealty.com .

(RLNE3594067)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 Lake Parsons Green #205 have any available units?
308 Lake Parsons Green #205 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 308 Lake Parsons Green #205 have?
Some of 308 Lake Parsons Green #205's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 308 Lake Parsons Green #205 currently offering any rent specials?
308 Lake Parsons Green #205 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 Lake Parsons Green #205 pet-friendly?
Yes, 308 Lake Parsons Green #205 is pet friendly.
Does 308 Lake Parsons Green #205 offer parking?
No, 308 Lake Parsons Green #205 does not offer parking.
Does 308 Lake Parsons Green #205 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 308 Lake Parsons Green #205 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 Lake Parsons Green #205 have a pool?
Yes, 308 Lake Parsons Green #205 has a pool.
Does 308 Lake Parsons Green #205 have accessible units?
No, 308 Lake Parsons Green #205 does not have accessible units.
Does 308 Lake Parsons Green #205 have units with dishwashers?
No, 308 Lake Parsons Green #205 does not have units with dishwashers.
