Home
/
Brandon, FL
/
2636 EDGEWATER FALLS DRIVE
Last updated May 5 2020 at 11:35 PM

2636 EDGEWATER FALLS DRIVE

2636 Edgewater Falls Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2636 Edgewater Falls Drive, Brandon, FL 33511

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
End unit with water view. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths end-unit townhome comes with extra windows (when compared to other units) and is the largest floor plan available in the community. tile floor in the main floor and neutral carpets, and offers great space with 1,665 sq ft with the Living Room, Dining Room, and Kitchen downstairs and all bedrooms upstairs. The Master Bedroom is spacious, with large bathroom and walk-in closet. The kitchen and covered, screened lanai both overlook the pond to the south. landlord pays water, lawn maintenance. If you're looking for a great townhome in an excellent location, this is it! Edgewater is a gated community with a Community Pool and is conveniently located near Brandon Mall, Walmart, Costco, Banking, and restaurants galore, I-75 and the Crosstown Expressway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2636 EDGEWATER FALLS DRIVE have any available units?
2636 EDGEWATER FALLS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 2636 EDGEWATER FALLS DRIVE have?
Some of 2636 EDGEWATER FALLS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2636 EDGEWATER FALLS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2636 EDGEWATER FALLS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2636 EDGEWATER FALLS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2636 EDGEWATER FALLS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 2636 EDGEWATER FALLS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2636 EDGEWATER FALLS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2636 EDGEWATER FALLS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2636 EDGEWATER FALLS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2636 EDGEWATER FALLS DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2636 EDGEWATER FALLS DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2636 EDGEWATER FALLS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2636 EDGEWATER FALLS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2636 EDGEWATER FALLS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2636 EDGEWATER FALLS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

