2636 EDGEWATER FALLS DRIVE

Amenities

End unit with water view. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths end-unit townhome comes with extra windows (when compared to other units) and is the largest floor plan available in the community. tile floor in the main floor and neutral carpets, and offers great space with 1,665 sq ft with the Living Room, Dining Room, and Kitchen downstairs and all bedrooms upstairs. The Master Bedroom is spacious, with large bathroom and walk-in closet. The kitchen and covered, screened lanai both overlook the pond to the south. landlord pays water, lawn maintenance. If you're looking for a great townhome in an excellent location, this is it! Edgewater is a gated community with a Community Pool and is conveniently located near Brandon Mall, Walmart, Costco, Banking, and restaurants galore, I-75 and the Crosstown Expressway.