2604 Oakdale St

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly parking recently renovated

This home is ready for you. This well kept 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom home sits on a large corner lot that also has a parking space for your boat/rv. Fenced in backyard with storage shed completes the exterior of this home. Step into an updated living with 1 bedroom up front. Kitchen is the perfect size with a bar top over looking into the living area. The second bedroom sits to the rear of the home with a full size bathroom located between these two bedrooms. The third bedroom has plenty of space to the right of the living area with an attached laundry room with washer/dryer hookups. This property will not last long so schedule your showing online today!



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult non-refundable application fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. In addition to the advertised base rent, you will be required to pay $20.00 monthly for our utility & maintenance reduction program. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



Amenities: Updated, Corner Lot, RVBoat Parking