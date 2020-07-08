All apartments in Brandon
Find more places like 2604 Oakdale St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brandon, FL
/
2604 Oakdale St
Last updated December 5 2019 at 12:35 AM

2604 Oakdale St

2604 Oakdale Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brandon
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2604 Oakdale Street, Brandon, FL 33584

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is ready for you. This well kept 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom home sits on a large corner lot that also has a parking space for your boat/rv. Fenced in backyard with storage shed completes the exterior of this home. Step into an updated living with 1 bedroom up front. Kitchen is the perfect size with a bar top over looking into the living area. The second bedroom sits to the rear of the home with a full size bathroom located between these two bedrooms. The third bedroom has plenty of space to the right of the living area with an attached laundry room with washer/dryer hookups. This property will not last long so schedule your showing online today!

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult non-refundable application fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. In addition to the advertised base rent, you will be required to pay $20.00 monthly for our utility & maintenance reduction program. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

Amenities: Updated, Corner Lot, RVBoat Parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2604 Oakdale St have any available units?
2604 Oakdale St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 2604 Oakdale St have?
Some of 2604 Oakdale St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2604 Oakdale St currently offering any rent specials?
2604 Oakdale St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2604 Oakdale St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2604 Oakdale St is pet friendly.
Does 2604 Oakdale St offer parking?
Yes, 2604 Oakdale St offers parking.
Does 2604 Oakdale St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2604 Oakdale St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2604 Oakdale St have a pool?
No, 2604 Oakdale St does not have a pool.
Does 2604 Oakdale St have accessible units?
No, 2604 Oakdale St does not have accessible units.
Does 2604 Oakdale St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2604 Oakdale St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Move Cross Country
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lucerne
1419 Lake Lucerne Way
Brandon, FL 33511
Lakewood Apartments
1651 Lake Meadow Cir S
Brandon, FL 33510
Lakeside Central Apartments
529 S Parsons Ave
Brandon, FL 33511
THE RETREAT AT BERMUDA LAKE
2648 Bermuda Lake Dr
Brandon, FL 33510
Palms at Palisades
512 Camino Real Ct
Brandon, FL 33510
Bridgeport
3385 Creekridge Rd
Brandon, FL 33511
Courtney Trace
1131 Courtney Trace Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
Century Crosstown
9712 Bosque Creek Cir
Brandon, FL 33619

Similar Pages

Brandon 1 BedroomsBrandon 2 Bedrooms
Brandon Apartments with ParkingBrandon Pet Friendly Places
Brandon Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa